Disgraced former Antrim councillor Brian Duffin banned for five years 

Former SDLP councillor Brian Duffin has been disqualified for five years after previously being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards (NILGCS) issued the disqualification at a hearing on Wednesday and released a statement on Friday.

Duffin was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years for the crime at Antrim Magistrates Court in May 2019. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the next seven years.

The then Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough councillor's attack on the teenage girl occurred in June 2016.

Duffin resigned from the council in November 2018.

Acting Commissioner Ian Gordon found that Duffin had violated Paragraph 4.2 of the Local Government Code of Conduct which states councillors must not bring their position or council into disrepute.

An investigation was held into Duffin’s actions after a complaint was made to the Local Government Ethical Standards Directorate.

He denied that he had failed to comply with the code of conduct and claimed his conviction was wrong.

At the hearing Mr Gordon said that in considering the sanction he had consulted the Sanctions Guidance document and submissions from both parties.

He noted a number of mitigating factors in the former councillor’s favour, including his previous good service, compliance with the code of conduct and his co-operation with the investigation.

However, Mr Gordon stated the serious nature of the conviction and the aggravating factors substantially outweighed the mitigating factors.

In deciding his sanction, the Acting Commissioner said it was important to uphold public confidence in local democracy and the standards regime.

"Given the seriousness of the former councillor’s conduct, he thought that disqualification for a period of five years was a proportionate and appropriate sanction," a NILGCS spokesperson said.

The disqualification took effect from June 9 and Duffin has the right to appeal the decision to the High Court.

After leaving the SDLP Duffin became an independent representative on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in February 2018.

He was first convicted of the offence in June 2018 and was handed a four-month prison sentence in August of that year, however he appealed and while his conviction was upheld, the sentence was reduced.