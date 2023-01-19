Disgraced senior PSNI officer ‘on call’ at time of arrest for drink-driving on Christmas Eve

Patricia Foy admits she made a ‘foolish decision’ to get behind wheel when over twice the legal limit and that her reputation is ‘in tatters’

Patricia Foy was formerly head of professional standards branch at PSNI

A senior PSNI officer convicted over a Christmas Eve drink-drive incident was one of a handful of top personnel on call to oversee the police response if a critical situation occurred.

Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy was more than twice the legal drink-driving limit when she crashed her car into a traffic crossing during a December 24 grocery run.

Foy (57), whose address was given as PSNI headquarters, Belfast, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She entered guilty pleas to driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop or report a collision and driving without due care and attention.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and issued a fine.

Foy is one of the most senior female officers in the force.

It is understood she was a command officer on Christmas Eve and could have been called upon to oversee the PSNI response to a critical situation.

These roles are carried out by senior officers who are regarded as being on-call and ready to respond in the event of a serious incident which requires high-level decision-making.

When contacted the PSNI did not comment in relation to the matter.

Foy was formerly head of professional standards branch, the unit responsible for disciplining officers accused of misconduct and would have sat on panels to hear allegations against others.

It has emerged she crashed her car the day after chief superintendent Simon Walls, the current head of professional standards department, warned all officers of the consequences if they are caught drink-driving.

In an email sent force-wide, he said any officers detected driving while over the limit could expect to be fast-tracked to dismissal.

The PSNI has not said whether Foy faces dismissal following her conviction.

A statement issued after the court hearing said Foy’s suspension remains in place.

It added: “We have no further comment to make at this time.”

Foy was one of almost 300 people arrested for drink or drug offences last month during the PSNI’s annual Christmas campaign, which aims to reduce the number of people killed or injured on Northern Ireland’s roads.

At the launch of the campaign in December, superintendent Gary Busch had warned: “People need to make safe choices; use public transport, book a taxi or organise a lift with someone who is not drinking.

“We all share the roads, so we all share the responsibility for road safety.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the court was told police were made aware of a damage-only road traffic collision at around 3.40pm on December 24 last year.

Foy’s vehicle had been observed turning right from Ballymacoss Avenue onto the Knockmore Road in Lisburn when it mounted the pavement and collided with a traffic light pole.

Damage was caused to the structure of the pole during the incident, after which Foy made off in the direction of Limetree Avenue.

Eyewitness statements identified the vehicle and police were able to ascertain that the last registered owner was the defendant.

Police also received a report from another member of the public that a female known to them had collided with her parked car.

After arriving at the scene, officers observed Foy walking from her vehicle into her home.

After they spoke with her, she failed a preliminary breath test.

Foy was subsequently arrested and taken into custody at Musgrave where she recorded an evidential sample of 89mg — over twice the legal limit of 35mg — before giving a “no comment” interview.

A defence solicitor said she had expressed regret for the incident and apologised, and added that though she had served the public for 34 years, her reputation was in tatters and her career in jeopardy.

They said she had made a “foolish decision” to make the three-minute journey to buy some last-minute groceries for Christmas.

Counsel said Foy’s recollection of the events was patchy and that she had consumed three large gins before the incident.

They pointed out that social media comments on the incident had been “unhelpful and unpleasant” but Foy realised she had made a mistake for which no excuse could be offered.

District Judge Rosie Watters said Foy had made a “big mistake” and would deal with her the same way she would any other defendant.

She disqualified her from driving for 18 months and issued a £450 fine, alongside a £15 offender’s levy.

She said Foy could reduce her sentence by completing a drink-driving course and advised that she would also have to re-sit her driving test.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne is coming under pressure from rank-and-file officers to make a public statement on the matter, following his comments regarding officer conduct at an incident on the Ormeau Road in February 2021.

At the time, Mr Byrne issued an apology for the behaviour of a number of officers and said that, after reviewing footage from their body cameras, a decision had been taken to suspend one officer and re-position another.

He has come under fire after it subsequently transpired one of the officers was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Police Ombudsman.