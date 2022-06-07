‘Disgraceful’ attack on Translink worker and passenger in west Belfast

Translink staff member sustains ‘significant injury’

An attack on a member of Translink staff in west Belfast has been branded “absolutely disgraceful” with the worker having been left hospitalised.

The PSNI said three men aged 31, 33 and 42 have been arrested following an incident on a bus shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Police received a report that a member of staff and a passenger had been assaulted at a stop on the Andersonstown Road.

The member of staff attacked sustained a significant injury according to police, with the man still receiving treatment in hospital.

Police also confirmed damage was done to a window on the Glider bus.

Inspector Roisin Brown said: “Our colleague in Translink has sustained a significant injury as a result of this vicious attack and he remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

"This was a despicable, unprovoked act of violence on a Translink employee who was out serving the public on a busy Glider route. We utterly condemn it and will be working closely with our partners in Translink as we progress this investigation.

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty has condemned the attack on the two victims.

Mr Doherty said: “I utterly condemn the attack on the Translink worker and passenger in west Belfast on Tuesday morning.

"It’s absolutely disgraceful that someone in our community was subjected to an assault while just trying to do their job and another commuter was also assaulted while going about their day.

“These kinds of incidents have a negative impact on our entire community and nobody wants to see scenes like this on our streets.”

He added: "Many people in west Belfast rely on public transport to get to work, to important appointments or just to visit friends and family and attacks of this nature can lead to services being cut or withdrawn which have a huge knock-on effect.

“I hope the two people caught up in this attack make a full recovery and the Translink staff member is able to return to work as soon as possible. I’d ask anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing, and they are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 385 of 07/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.