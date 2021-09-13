‘Disgraceful’ charging infrastructure in Northern Ireland is putting people off electric vehicles

Drivers turning to petrol and diesel cars over network issues, says MLA

The “shambles” of Northern Ireland’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network is driving people back to petrol and diesel cars, it has been claimed.

A public petition, signed by more than 600 people, is calling on the Infrastructure Minister to urgently produce an electric vehicle charging strategy to improve the current network.

It has been started by Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, who sits on the Stormont infrastructure committee.

He explained how he was speaking to a constituent at the charge point by the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum in Co Down. The charge point wasn’t working, and the constituent said it was the seventh public charge point he had tried recently that was broken, Mr Muir said.

He asked: "How are we going to encourage people to go electric when the charging network is this bad?”

Mark McCall, co-founder of the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) NI, a not-for-profit community organisation with nearly 1,200 Facebook members, said some people are giving up on electric vehicles.

“We’ve had members tell us they’ve gone back to diesel cars because they can’t stand the stress of looking for a charging point,” he said.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

“They love their EVs, and they're not changing back for any other reason than Northern Ireland has a disgraceful public charging infrastructure.”

The EV public charge point network in Northern Ireland is owned solely by the Electricity Supply Board (ESB), which is based in the Republic of Ireland and is operated on a commercial basis. Currently there are 320 ‘Fast’ charge points at 160 locations and only 17 ‘Rapid’ public charge points — all are free to use.

Mark McGillion is the managing director of Triex EV, a company that recently installed the first ‘pay-as-you-charge’ EV charging point at residential apartments in Coleraine.

He noted that if all 320 public charging points are working across the country, nearly 700 cars could be charging in Northern Ireland at once.

However, there are nearly 5,000 plug-in cars across Northern Ireland and, the last time he checked, he believes “around 27% of the public chargers weren’t working”.

He said that installing EV chargers at more private and residential properties is “a step in the right direction” to putting Northern Ireland “on par with other countries”, as "individual tariffs can be set at the request of the site owner, and in any currency”.

Some EV owners can avail of the UK Government’s Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS), which provides grant funding for up to 75% of the cost of installing charging devices at domestic properties.

However, the latest statistics from the DVLA show that the region has the lowest number of installations, accounting for just 1.7% of total funded devices across the UK.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesman said the department “understands that ESB recently commenced work to replace approximately 60 charge points i.e. 30 charge posts and a further five rapid charge points”.

“Funding opportunities for the installation of charge point infrastructure in GB-NI are provided by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and Minister Mallon recently met with Minister (Rachel) Maclean, Minister for the Future of Transport at the Department for Transport, to discuss the move to electric vehicles, the approach to installing charge point infrastructure and in respect of future funding for our charge point network.”