‘Disgusting’ Enniskillen war memorial posters condemned across political divide

PSNI said posters were removed and incident being treated as hate crime

More than a dozen posters were erected around Enniskillen on the eve of Armistice Day.

Political parties across Enniskillen have condemned the erection of a poster placed at the site of a war memorial where an IRA bomb killed 12 people in 1987.

Criticism of the incident came across the political divide, while the PSNI said the posters have been removed and the act is being treated as a hate crime.

More than a dozen posters were erected around the town on the evening of Wednesday November 10.

The posters carry the Union flag next to the words “murder” and “inequality”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to the sensitivities around Armistice Day, a decision was taken to remove and seize the poster at the Cenotaph.

"This is being treated as a hate incident and an investigation is underway.”

Sinn Fein said the memorial was “important and valued” and should be respected.

While a local SDLP councillor branded the posters as “a deliberate attempt to offend” one side of the community.

A DUP MLA described the matter as “grossly offensive and insensitive”. Deborah Erskine said: “This week we marked 34 years since Enniskillen bomb and on Sunday we will reflect on the many names that are on the war memorial who lost their lives during WW1, WW2, the Troubles and the Enniskillen bomb.

“These posters were designed to offend people in the community and designed to raise tensions. It takes a special type of twisted nature to erect such posters on the eve of Armistice Day.”

All the posters have been removed, but the South Tyrone MLA said that it caused much hurt in the time they were up.

“It’s disgraceful that someone would think that was a good thing to do,” said Ms Erskine.

“Enniskillen has good community relations, there are hundreds of names on this war memorial of both Protestant and Catholic people from both sides of the community and in Enniskillen throughout the years we have had all traditions come together to lay wreaths as a mark of respect.

“It’s very sad that in 2021 that an organisation or small minority think that its right to do this.”

The UUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Rosemary Barton, said it was a “hideous attempt to stoke up tensions once again in the area and people are indeed both disgusted and outraged”.

She said: “Cenotaphs and war memorials should be a place of respect and contemplation.

"Only a seriously twisted mind would seek to erect the type of poster that was put up at Enniskillen War Memorial in advance of Armistice Day, and timed to cause the maximum hurt and offence."

Ms Barton has called on police to increase surveillance around all war memorials.

Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan added: “This cenotaph is an important and valued memorial and like all memorials should be respected as such.

"Everyone has a right to commemorate their dead with dignity and respect.

“No one should do anything to disrespect or desecrate a place where people remember their dead.”

Local SDLP councillor Adam Gannon described the placement of the posters as “disgusting”.

"[It] was a deliberate attempt to offend one side of our community and raise tensions in this area. Thankfully it has not succeeded, it has been rightly condemned and I’m glad it was removed before the commemorations,” he said.

“While we may not always agree with each other on divisive events in our history, people should be allowed to commemorate in their own way with respect and dignity.

"I would remind the people behind this act that soldiers from all over our island fought in both world wars.”

TUV spokesperson for the area Alex Elliott has written to the PSNI chief constable on the matter.

Mr Elliott said that the placing of the poster “has done enormous damage to community relations” and was “a calculated poke in the eye”.