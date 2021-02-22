'Disgusting' Lyra McKee graffiti in Derry condemned

Graffiti targeting the late journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered in 2019, has been condemned by her partner.

Sara Canning said she was "beyond disgusted" after the graffiti appeared at a street in Londonderry on Sunday night.

She said Ms McKee "deserves so much better" than the vandalism targeting her after she was murdered in April almost two years ago. The graffiti has since been removed.

"I don’t care who it was, I’m sick to the back teeth seeing people’s tragedy used as fodder to raise tensions," said Ms Canning.

"Lyra would be sickened too. She deserves so much better than this city gave her so far. Heartbroken again."

Ms McKee, a 29-year-old writer and journalist, was shot dead by a dissident republican gunman during rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Paul McIntyre (52), of Rinmore Drive in Derry is currently on bail charged with her murder, with a committal hearing set to take place this year.

Journalist Leona O'Neill, who was also present during the riot on the night Ms McKee was murdered, said she was also disgusted.

"What kind of person thinks it’s OK to write this stuff about a poor innocent woman gunned down in the street?

"If it’s young people, what kind of nonsense are they being fed? So sickening. Wise up," she said.