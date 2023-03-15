Dishonest Belfast jail nurse gave inmate patients drugs they hadn’t been prescribed

Hydebank Wood medic is struck-off for misconduct

A nurse at Hydebank Wood women’s prison who gave patients drugs they had not been prescribed has been struck-off and his behaviour branded dishonest.

Belfast-based jail nurse David Speers gave out opiod-based pain killers, anti-depressants and beta-blocker medication which had not be prescribed.

He also recorded giving one inmate prescribed drugs to prevent seizures when it later emerged they already left the jail hours earlier.

Speers, who qualified as nurse in 1998, had also destroyed records and was found to in possession of a drugs cabinet key he was forbidden from having.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council fitness to practice panel, sitting on March 2 and 3, said he had behaved dishonestly and put patients at risk of harm.

"The panel found that Mr Speers has demonstrated a lack of insight and remorse into the misconduct.

“The panel determined that it was necessary to take action to prevent Mr Speers from practising in the future and concluded that the only sanction that would adequately protect the public and serve the public interest was a striking-off order.”

Speers had previously been given a 12 month suspension order last March for his misconduct at Hydebank Wood College young offenders’ centre and women’s jail.

But reviewing the case this month a panel decided a strike-off order was warranted.

It said: “The original substantive panel determined that Mr Speers was liable to repeat matters of the kind found proved.

"Today’s panel has concluded, given the lack of engagement, lack of evidence of insight, remorse or strengthened practice, there still remains a risk of harm to the public.”

The misconduct charges against Speers arose when he was a staff nurse in Prison Healthcare base at HMP Hydebank Wood College, where he began working in July 2016. He was later transferred to work at HMP Maghaberry.

The panel found 16 charges proven against Speers between September 2016 and February 2018.

The charges included that on September 27, 2016 he administered 3 Tramadol pain-killer tablets to Patient C which had not been prescribed to Patient C.

On December 9, 2016 he falsely recorded that he administered Patient I with Gabapentin Oral Solution – a drug to prevent seizures – as a ‘supervised swallow’ between 12 – 14.30pm and between 4 – 6pm.

But the panel found his claim was ‘dishonest’ because Patient I had actually been discharged from the prison shortly after 9am on December 9 and Speers knew he had not administered the medication to Patient I at the times stated..

The panel also found that on January 10, 2017 he administered a quantity of Vensir, an anti depressant, and Propanolol, a beta blocker medication, to Patient H when Patient H had not been prescribed either drug.

It also found that Speers destroyed Patient H’s medication administration record chart on which he had recorded the previous day’s administration of Vensir and Propanolol.

Speers was also found on May 12, 2017 to have had possession of the medicine keys when he was expressly forbidden to have possession of them.

The panel also found that on May 12, 2017 he completed various patient’s Medication Administration Record charts confirming the administration of medication which had not yet been administered.

And in February 2018 he failed to disclose, when asked at an interview, that he was subject to an NMC investigation.

The original NMC hearing in March 2022 heard the charges arose when Mr Speers worked as a staff nurse HMP Hydebank Wood College.

“There was a meeting with Mr Speers on November 1, 2016 during which a number of incidents were raised with him and an action plan was put in place.

"Mr Speers was transferred to HMP Maghaberry on restricted duties starting April 17 2017. On June 13, 2017, Mr Speers had a formal disciplinary meeting. By this stage, Mr Speers was restricted to administrative work only. Mr Speers resigned from the Trust on 15 September 2017.”

Striking Speers off the nursing register completely this month, the panel noted he had not practised as a registered nurse since 2018.

"The panel considered that Mr Speers has not provided any information such as testimonials or employment references. He has not provided a reflective piece detailing the impact of his dishonesty on patients, colleagues and the profession. He has not provided any evidence that he has kept his nursing skills up to date.”

It added: “The panel was of the view that members of the public would be concerned if Mr Speers was allowed to remain on the NMC Register.”