Disorder enters eighth night as police attacked in Belfast

Youths block the Portrush Road in Coleraine close to the Ballysally estate.

PSNI pictured during trouble tonight in Tiger's Bay in north Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

There have been appeals for calm after Northern Ireland entered its eighth night of violent disorder on Friday.

Police were pelted with petrol bombs, bricks and other items in the Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast and bins were set alight in the middle of the road. A car was also burned.

A large number of police landrovers gathered with officers equipped in riot gear with police dogs in tow.

There were also reports that stones were thrown at police in the nearby New Lodge area.

PSNI pictured during trouble tonight in the New Lodge in north Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Police urged the public to avoid the scene and PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark called for calm.

He said police would "ask anyone who has any influence in communities please, use that influence to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm tonight."

There were also incidents in Coleraine after number of youths gathered in the Ballysally area blocking roads and burning debris.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the last thing people wanted was further disruption.

"I understand that tensions are running high but resorting to this kind of behaviour only damages local people and services," the East Londonderry MLA said.

“The crowd burning refuse, blocking roads and intimidating people in this community needs to stop. They need to go home and let people get on with their lives.

“This is a time for calm. Things don’t need to escalate. Young people don’t need to end up with criminal convictions. I’m appealing for everyone to exercise their influence to reduce tensions in our community.”

Sinn Fein East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said she had spoken to police following the disorder.

"There is no place for this destructive and senseless behaviour. Those involved should desist and leave the community in peace," she said.

A sign on Lanark Way, Belfast announcing the suspension of Loyalist protests because of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

It is understood a number of loyalist protests scheduled to take place on Friday night were called off following the death of Prince Phillip.

Signs appeared in the west Belfast area saying all PUL (Protestant, unionist, loyalist) protests were called off as a mark of respect to the Queen and the Royal family.

"The continued opposition to the NI Protocol and all the other injustices against the PUL community will take place again after the period of mourning," the signs read.