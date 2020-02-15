Disruption as Storm Dennis hits Northern Ireland

There's disruption for the second weekend in a row as Storm Dennis sweeps across Northern Ireland, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind as a low-pressure system, which developed in the North Atlantic, is making its way across the region over Saturday and Sunday.

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. A 30mph speed limit and a ban on high-sided vehicles is in place on the Foyle Bridge in Londonderry.

Elsewhere, Belfast City Council said Victoria Park was closed on Saturday from 1.30pm due to high tides, while Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Kilbroney Park, Delamont Country Park, Warrenpoint Park and mountain bike trails in Rostrevor and Castlewellan have also been closed.

Several sporting fixtures, including Antrim's GAA clash with Derry, have been called off.

The Strangford ferry service was temporarily suspended on Saturday evening due to the adverse conditions.

Belfast International Airport has advised the delays and cancellations are expected and customers should check with their airline for the latest flight information.

The latest band of bad weather comes following Storm Ciara last week, which caused flooding and power outages across the UK.

Authorities have warned that flooding is likely to be worse as the ground is already saturated.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said multi-agency partners met on Friday to continue preparations for Storm Dennis.

A DfI spokesperson said: "Staff from all agencies are on the ground monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond to any impacts.

"Traffic disruption and some localised flooding are possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care when travelling this weekend.

A yellow weather warning is in place throughout Saturday and Sunday. Credit: Met Office

"Given the pre-existing saturated ground, some further road flooding is possible, especially rural roads in the West and a few trees may topple at relatively lower gust speeds than would normally be the case."

DfI's roads and rivers teams will be on standby over the weekend, monitoring water levels and tides until the weather warnings have been lifted.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain and strong winds will move eastwards across western, southern and central Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

"South to southwesterly winds will gust to 50 to 60 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground. In addition some heavy rainfall is expected at times with accumulations of up to 40 mm on high ground.

"This may lead to some local flooding, especially where coupled with snow melt over parts Scotland."