Disruption due to hoax bomb alert

An individual contacted the PSNI on Thursday claiming that a device had been left at the premises on Mark Street in Newtownards

A motor parts business faced disruption yesterday when staff were forced to evacuate the building on two separate occasions due to a hoax bomb alert.

Colin Adams Motor Parts has branches in Newtownards and Belfast. An individual contacted the PSNI on Thursday claiming that a device had been left at the premises on Mark Street in Newtownards

Owner Michelle Adams said the shop was evacuated and a full search carried out but nothing untoward was found.

She added: “Whenever police left our premises they came back round and said that within 10 minutes of leaving they got another email saying, ‘I see the police have left but there’s still a device’.”

Mrs Adams said the PSNI did not elaborate on who the threat was from but simply confirmed that it had been issued via email.

She doesn’t understand why anyone decided to target the business but added that it caused “disruption” and impacted on sales as staff had to be moved out twice.

Police said that following a search of business premises, nothing was found and the incident was declared a hoax.