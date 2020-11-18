Dissident inmates may face court via video-link on jail landing

The judge ruled this was a matter for the prison but he will monitor the situation

A group of inmates charged after a joint PSNI and MI5 surveillance operation into alleged dissident republican terrorist activity could appear in court on a prison landing via video-link.

They are currently refusing to appear by video-link in court, as pandemic restrictions prevent them being produced for hearings together.

Video-link booths are limited to one prisoner at any one time. Procedures for prisoners in Maghaberry appearing by video-link have been restricted to reduce their movement.

This has been rejected by the group, whose lawyers previously demanded their production to the link "on each and every occasion" despite most inmates only appearing when necessary.

The accused are husband and wife David and Sharon Jordan, as well as Damien Joseph McLaughlin from Dungannon; Kevin Murphy from Coalisland; Amanda McCabe and Shea Reynolds from Lurgan; Joseph Barr, Patrick McDaid and Gary Hayden from Londonderry; and a Palestinian from Edinburgh, Dr Issam Bassalat (62).

Previously at Dungannon Magistrates Court, District Judge Michael Ranaghan highlighted difficulties meeting the demand for them to be presented together in the current health crisis.

To manage this, he split the cases into three appearances per court sitting, with an additional video-link day. However, the Roe House prisoners remain dissatisfied and continue to refuse to appear, although the two women appeared individually from Hydebank Prison.

A defence lawyer said: "As a result of a decision the prison appear to have taken, there is an interference with right of access to justice."

This was dismissed by Judge Ranaghan who said the prison advised the court of the situation, and inquired if prisoners should be forcibly produced against their will, which he declined.

The defence insisted: "We are dealing with the removal of human rights which can only be done on a legislative basis. There is no provision to consent for matters to be dealt with in our client's absence.

"That hasn't changed with the Coronavirus Act. We accept there is a pandemic and risk, but the removal of human rights has not happened."

He suggested "bringing the court to the landing".

"During previous protests there were no issues whatsoever. Technology could allow all defendants to appear together, as is their right."

