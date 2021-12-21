Dissident republican Kieran ‘Zac’ Smyth arrested following three-month police hunt

A dissident republican who was being hunted by police since September after breaching the terms of his early release has been arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Kieran ‘Zack’ Smyth is believed to be a member of the New IRA and has links to terror plots hatched by the group.

Police previously launched a hunt for the 61-year-old who was released from custody during the summer but breached the strict conditions set out under his release.

Police believed he may have crossed the border into the Republic of Ireland while on the run.

However, a spokesperson for the PSNI said the unlawfully at large prisoner was arrested in Belfast.

“Kieran “Zac” Smyth, has been arrested this afternoon, Tuesday 21 December. Detectives from the Terrorist offender Management Unit supported by District police arrested Smyth in north Belfast,” they said.

“He will now be returned to prison to complete his sentence.”

Smyth was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison for taking 25part in a violent 2013 home invasion robbery on an elderly couple, during which he threatened to cut off their son’s fingers.

Alongside an accomplice he stole more than £5,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and a Mercedes car, ripping out phone lines before he escaped.

He was freed early from prison after serving half his sentence but had his licence revoked in March 2020 having been linked to New IRA activity.

Smyth mounted a legal challenge against this and was let out for a second time, under strict conditions, in July.