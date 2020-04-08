Dissident republican threat against Irish News journalist condemned

A paramilitary threat made against an Irish News journalist has been described as "appalling".

Police are understood to have visited the journalist to tell them dissident republicans were plotting to attack them in their own home.

The editor of the Irish News, Noel Doran, condemned the attack but said staff would not be deterred from their work.

"A warning from the PSNI about a plan to physically attack a journalist at their home in the middle of the pandemic crisis is an appalling development," he said.

"After discussing the case with a senior officer, I am satisfied that it is being treated very seriously by police. Our staff will not be deterred from carrying out their duties at any stage and I would call on those behind this threat to withdraw it without delay."

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said it was a ‘reckless’ attempt to silence freedom of the press.

"This is another sinister attempt to intimidate journalists and silence the media which comes in the middle of a public health emergency," he said.

"Those behind this threat have nothing to offer our society, particularly at a time when communities are coming together, they have once against set themselves against the people."

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry expressed solidarity with the journalist.

"Solidarity with the journalist and wider team at [The Irish News]," he said, posting on Twitter.

"They and all journalists will continue to shine lights in dark places."

Amnesty director Patrick Corrigan said the organisation is calling for the threat to be lifted immediately.

"Such threats are not merely an attack on one journalist, they are an attack on the freedom of the press in Northern Ireland.

"All over the world, journalists are arrested, threatened and killed for working in the frontline of defending freedom of expression. Right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, journalists are providing an essential public service."

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) also called for the threat to be lifted.

Assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said: "It is shocking this threat has been made at a time when the NHS staff are trying to save lives and help the vulnerable in our society.

"While the coronavirus is causing immense physical, mental and financial suffering; those behind this despicable threat have issued it in the hope of silencing a specific journalist and journalism in general.

He said the union would continue to offer its full support and assistance to the journalist.

The PSNI said in a statement: "We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly," a spokesperson said.

"We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."