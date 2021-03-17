Dissident republicans behind 'viable' security alert in Enniskillen

A security alert in Enniskillen has ended after the discovery of a suspicious object in the Lough Shore Path area.

Police had earlier cordoned off the area near Riverside and began investigating the object, before Army Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and made the area safe.

In a statement, the PSNI said they believed dissident republicans were behind the incident and they condemned those responsible for potentially putting the public at risk.

In a statement, PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn, South Area Commander, said: "A security alert in Enniskillen has ended following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Lough Shore Path area, in the vicinity of Riverside, this morning.

"I can confirm that this device was small and crude, but potentially viable, and it has been taken away for further examination. We believe that this reckless act is the work of violent dissident republicans and should be condemned by all.

"This device was left on a pathway, which is frequently used and enjoyed by members of the public, including people fishing, local boat owners, parents and children. Those responsible have shown blatant disregard for the life of others and our community.

"Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to call us and tell us what you know. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1242 of 16/03/21."

"A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via the Crimestoppers Charity on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

It comes as increased police patrols are in place across Northern Ireland with lockdown restrictions still in place during St Patrick's Day.