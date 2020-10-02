Dissident republicans bugged by MI5 targeting Continuity IRA will be sentenced this month

Seven men caught in a MI5 bugging operation targeting the Continuity IRA were on Friday told they will be sentenced later this month for dissident republican activity.

Mr Justice Colton told Belfast Crown Court that he will pass sentence on the accused on Friday, October 23.

The defendants pleaded guilty in January this year on charges arising from a covert MI5 bugging operation against the Continuity IRA in Newry almost six years ago.

Patrick Joseph 'Mooch' Blair (65) of Lissara Heights, Warrenpoint, Co Down; Joseph Matthew Lynch (79) of Beechgrove Avenue, Weston, Co Limerick; Liam Hannaway (50) of White Rise, Dunmurry in west Belfast; John Sheehy (36) of Erskine Street, Newry and the since-deceased Colin Patrick Winters (49) of Ardcarn Park, Newry, all pleaded guilty to charges of belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, providing weapons and explosives training, and conspiring to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

They further admitted conspiracy to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent, along with preparing acts of terrorism. Blair, Hannaway and Winters also admitted collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

Sheehy further pleaded guilty to attending a meeting at Ardcarn Park for the purposes of terrorist training.

Winters had also admitted to allowing his Ardcarn Park home to be used for the purposes of a terrorist meeting.

The court was told on Friday that Colin Winters had passed away in August.

Mr Justice Colton was told that his death was confirmed through a witness statement from a PSNI officer.

As well as admitting he received weapons training, Joseph Lynch further pleaded guilty to two counts of attending a meeting for terrorist purposes.

Seamus Morgan (64), of Barcroft Park, Newry, Kevin John Paul Heaney (47), of Blackstaff Mews, Springfield Road in West Belfast and Terence Marks (60), of Parkhead Crescent, Newry, all pleaded guilty to belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation.

Marks also admitted to a further charge of receiving training in the making or use of explosives for terrorism.

All of the offences took place on dates between August 11, 2014 and November 11, 2014.

No details of the prosecution case were read out in court.

But a previous court hearing in 2014 was told that police believed Winters' home at Ardcarn Park was being used to host meetings of the Continuity IRA.

MI5 had gained access to the property and planted secret listening devices in a number of rooms in the property to record conversations at the meetings.

The court was told that suspects in the property had been recorded discussing potential targets for attack, including specific police officers.

Potential attacks against members of the judiciary were also discussed, along with weapons training, funding for terrorist activity and plans to get weapons, a prosecution lawyer added.

A PSNI detective involved in the investigation told the court that the suspects were "leading key figures of a proscribed organisation".

Defence counsel Des Fahy QC said Patrick Joseph Blair was now 65 and was in "poor health".

"We submit to the court that a prison sentence will be much more onerous on him than a defendant in much more robust health." The senior counsel added that Blair's ill health made him "much more vulnerable" in prison given the pandemic.

Mr Fahy told Mr Justice Colton that the defendant had been committed to bail in September 2015 and there had been no breaches of his release conditions. A defence counsel for Joseph Lynch said the defendant was now in his 80th year and was the sole carer for his 50-year-old son who had mental health problems. Mark Mulholland QC said that in a probation report, Lynch said that in terms of republicanism, "it's over for me...I have nothing more to do with do with republicanism".

The senior defence lawyer said it was evident from the transcripts of the bugged conversations at the house in Ardcarn Park in Newry in 2014, Lynch "may have talked the talk, but he did not walk the walk".

Mr Mulholland added that the defendant was the first to plead guilty which "may have been the catalyst" for the other defendants to follow with their guilty pleas.

Martin O'Rourke QC for Liam Hannaway said it was evident from the transcripts that what was being discussed was "aspirational" and that they "did not have the were for all in terms of resources and organisation to do anything".

In response, a senior crown prosecutor told the court that in terms of leadership, the pecking order was Blair, Hannaway, followed by Lynch.

The QC said that in relation to Hannaway and what he said at the secretly recorded meetings, it was "not bluff or bluster".

He told Mr Justice Colton that after the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998, Hannaway was jailed for explosives offences and received a ten year sentence and received a further six year sentence for possessing ammunition.

Mr Justice Colton released the defendants on continuing bail.