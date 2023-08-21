Dissident republicans hold secret Belfast summit just days after PSNI data leak

The convicted republicans emerged into the evening sunshine and the Sunday World was there to capture the moment

ONH boss Carl Reilly, right, and ex New IRA man Tony McDonnell clasp hands as they leave their top secret meeting on the Anderstown Road in west Belfast this week

Dissident terror duo Carl Reilly and Tony McDonnell clasp hands as they emerge from a top-secret summit in west Belfast.

The convicted republicans emerged into the evening sunshine and the Sunday World was there to capture the moment.

The pictures of the deadly duo will send shivers down the spines of security chiefs.

Their blatant bravado tells its own story of a movement rejuvenated by the leak of details on almost 11,000 PSNI officers and civilian staff.

The images must surely put the security services on high alert.

Doomed dissident chief Carl Reilly chaired the secret summit in an office in the Andersontown Road area, during which the PSNI data breach was discussed as well as perceived MI5 harassment of members of the terror group.

Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH) boss Reilly, who recently pleaded guilty to IRA membership, is awaiting sentencing next month. He is expected to receive a minimum of four years.

Sources say he believes he could receive two years of that on a suspended licence, however, security sources believe the recent data breach, which meant the details of PSNI officers found their way into the hands of dissidents like Reilly and Co could extend his sentence.

Carl Reilly (right) and Tony McDonnell

Reilly (47) was pictured alongside veteran republican Tony McDonnell, who has convictions for having information on serving police officers that was likely to be used for terrorist offences.

According to sources, former New IRA man McDonnell is Carl Reilly’s trusted confidante and is under constant police surveillance, with his car being regularly stopped and searched by officers.

Other members of the terror group experience the same level of scrutiny, however Reilly appears to be the least “touched” by this level of unwanted police attention.

Fifty-three-year-old McDonnell – once quizzed over the Regency Hotel shooting in Dublin – also saw his west Belfast home be searched by murder cops.

The Ballymurphy-born dissident, jailed in 2013 for collecting information on police officers, also had his property raided on numerous occasions in connection to several alleged offences.

McDonnell, who previously told the Sunday World that “dark forces” were behind his arrest over the 2016 Regency Hotel bloodbath – which fuelled the deadly Hutch-Kinahan feud – has previously been under threat from rival dissidents.

The Sunday World was informed that at one stage he was under threat from the Kinahan Cartel. McDonnell’s home was also raided in connection to the murder of Warren Crossan.

Crossan (28) was shot dead in broad daylight as he visited his mother on St Katharine’s Road in the St James’s area of Belfast in 2020.

Cops believe his callous killers waited for several hours before chasing him and shooting him multiple times.

The 28-year-old was targeted in what is believed to be a revenge attack following the murder of Dublin gangland enforcer Robbie Lawlor in Ardoyne in April 2020.

The Sunday World also reports that Reilly and his mob meet regularly, on a Sunday, at Belfast’s Milltown Cemetery where they are observed by undercover cops.

ONH are perceived to be a serious threat. Members are aware they are under constant surveillance, however, and are quietly paranoid as to why MI5 or the PSNI have not made a move in recent weeks.

Carl Reilly

One source said that Wednesday’s meeting, under the guise of the Republican Network for Unity, the so-called political wing of ONH, spoke of concerns that something big was going to happen.

“Not sure what but the feeling is that there is something not sitting right, We are waiting on something but not sure what.

“Carl is f**ked and there are not too many concerned about it, because despite Carl’s beliefs, he is not that popular, too big of an ego for this game.

“But McDonnell, well, he is seen as one of the most wanted dissidents in Northern Ireland, what happens there no one really knows but we are bracing ourselves,” the second source said.

The Sunday World reports that several police officers have been deemed as legitimate targets, one in particular who ONH believe makes it his job to “harass” its members every single day he is on duty including car stops, searches and continuous house drive-bys.

“There is one cop in particular we have our eyes on, he is number one on our list.

“We didn’t need the details of the leak to know who he is or where he is stationed,” revealed a dissident source.

“Time is of the essence now, picking the timing is vital, especially as Carl is set to go to jail.

“We would be stupid to do something now but that means just now, not never,” the source told Sunday World.

The RNU held an event on Belfast’s Falls road to discuss policing.

Everyone from journalists, political parties and the legal and local community were welcome.

However, dissident group Saoradh were banned.​