Dissident republicans 'leeches feeding off the good people of Creggan' after man shot in leg

Southway in Derry’s Creggan area. A man in his thirties was shot in a paramilitary attack on Wednesday evening. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.01.21

Paramilitaries who carried out a gun attack on a man in the Creggan area of Londonderry have been described as leeches, feeding off local people by a local resident.

A man in his 30s who was shot in the leg shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday night remains in Altnagelvin hospital where he is being treated for his injury.

Dissident republicans are being blamed for the attack on the man who is from this part of Derry.

Shortly after the gunmen fled the scene at Kildrum Gardens, a car was burned close to an area in Creggan Drive known locally as "the shops".

While there was little evidence of the attack in the light of day, beyond the remnants of the burned out car, residents were angry at the violence.

One man who works at Altnagelvin hospital said: "We are not even one full week into the new year and this is what Creggan is in the news again for.

"I came off a 12 hour shift in the hospital where staff are working flat out in extremely difficult conditions, trying to keep people from dying from Covid to find out someone was shot.

"We are going into a lockdown to keep people safe and to take pressure of the NHS but these cowboys are doing the opposite of that - they are adding to the hospital workers burden.

"I wouldn't doubt the same people who shot this man will be out at their front doors clapping for carers and won't even see the irony in that."

The car which was set on fire and destroyed beside Creggan shops in Derry last night. PIcture Martin McKeown. 07.01.20

Another woman who also did not want to be identified said the hold the paramilitaries have on the people in Creggan is frightening.

She said: "The people of Creggan are good people, they are better than the way they are portrayed in the media but the ordinary people of Creggan don't get the publicity they deserve because the paramilitaries have them too afraid to speak out.

"Personally I hold no stock with the way these people operate. I think they are nothing but leeches feeding of the good people of Creggan."

Detective Sergeant Burns described the shooting as "barbaric" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.

"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1498 06/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”