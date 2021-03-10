Dissidents' attacks 'harming republicanism', says former president of Republican Sinn Fein

Campaign copper-fastens partition: ex-Republican Sinn Fein chief

Warning: Former Sinn Fein president Des Dalton says the armed campaign is ‘refortifying the status quo’

The former president of Republican Sinn Fein has said that dissident republican violence is "counter-productive and copper-fastens partition".

Des Dalton said that the "shifting political sands" following Brexit had put Northern Ireland's constitutional future at the centre of mainstream debate for the first time in half a century,

A continuing armed campaign by dissidents was alienating people receptive to a republican analysis, he added.

He said that the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee in Derry two years ago illustrated the "nihilistic nature of armed action for the sake of armed action".

Mr Dalton succeeded Ruairi O Bradaigh to become the second president of Republican Sinn Fein in 2009.

He stepped down in 2018 but still sits on the party's ard comhairle. He stressed that he was speaking personally, and not on behalf of the party.

"It would be easy for me to sit back and say nothing, but it would be dishonest," he said.

"I hope that by speaking out I will open up a debate about the future of traditional republicanism among its base.

"This is a debate that very much needs to happen. It can literally be a case of life and death.

"I think it is wrong to be sending young men and women out to take the life of others and to risk their own.

"Filling British or 26 county jails is not advancing any cause.

"I wouldn't even say that they are waging an armed campaign, it's just a series of sporadic attacks."

Mr Dalton said he had been moved by Lyra McKee's killing: "I saw a bright young woman journalist with a great future ahead of her. I felt that this utter waste of life, and the grief that her death brought to her family and partner, summed up the nihilistic nature of armed action for the sake of armed action.

"Her death was totally without purpose, and those who don't recognise that are living in a bubble and doing a disservice to republicanism."

Mr Dalton said that the dissidents armed campaign was "retrenching and refortifying the status quo".

He said that Ms McKee's murder had "served as a catalyst for the two governments to put pressure on the political parties to resurrect Stormont which was suspended at the time".

Mr Dalton said that the current political situation presented more opportunities to republicans than they'd enjoyed in many years.

"Since Brexit, the shifting political sands have put the constitutional question centre-stage on the table in a way that it hasn't been in 40 or 50 years," he said.

"Even the DUP, which used to say that it was settled for generations, now admits that there is a debate.

"People are more receptive to a republican analysis than they have been in a long time, and an armed campaign harms rather than helps that."

But Mr Dalton cautioned against the growing nationalist belief that victory in a border poll is inevitable.

"While I acknowledge how things have opened up, I think it's a big mistake for certain people to be putting all their eggs in the border poll basket," he said.

"For a start, Ireland should be deciding its future as a single democratic unit, not as two separate states.

"And some are getting carried away by looking at how near the unionist and nationalist vote is in elections. I suspect that many Alliance voters would support the Union in a border poll."

However, Mr Dalton said that an independence referendum in Scotland could have major repercussions for Northern Ireland. "Would the Union even exist after it? What would unionists then be loyal to?" he asked.

Mr Dalton insisted that by questioning the continuation of a dissident armed campaign, he was not merely copying Sinn Fein a quarter of a century later.

"The leadership of the Provisional movement effectively accepted the legitimacy British state by signing up to the consent principle," he said.

"What I am saying is entirely different. It is not about abandoning republican principles. It is on a par with 1962 when the leadership decided to end the border campaign and call a ceasefire to allow for a reappraisal of where the movement was at."