District nurses at fore of vaccine rollout still haven't had first jabs

Latest upset for health staff follows NHS decision to delay second dose

District nurses who will be at the forefront of the Covid vaccination campaign have not yet received jabs to protect them from the virus, it can be revealed.

The director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland, Pat Cullen, has hit out at the situation, calling for it to be addressed urgently.

She said: "These are nurses who will be front and centre when it comes to providing the vaccine for GP practices to those who are housebound and too frail to attend clinics, yet they have no idea when they will be vaccinated. These are nurses who, time and time, feel they're being let down."

It is the latest upset for health service employees, coming as the row deepens over delays to the second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination to thousands of frontline healthcare workers.

A decision has been taken to delay the second dose of the vaccine for trust healthcare staff to 12 weeks, while the second dose will be administered to care home staff and residents as planned.

The Department of Health has not provided an explanation for the disparity.

The new policy aims to ensure more people receive a first dose, which officials have said will increase the overall number of people with some immunity to the virus.

Under the new policy, healthcare workers will not receive the second dose at three weeks, as has been advised by the manufacturer.

Instead, they have been told the second dose will be administered between 10 and 12 weeks after the first dose.

However, there are growing concerns there are inadequate stocks of the vaccine after Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser told the Stormont health committee yesterday that "most people" will receive the vaccine before 12 weeks.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland Council, said: "We have not been able to find out how many vaccines are left in storage in Northern Ireland for healthcare workers awaiting a second dose.

"We have asked on a couple of occasions without getting an answer and we will be writing again to the Health Minister to ask how many vaccines are left," he added.

"The big concern that doctors have and are reporting to me is that they are worried there won't be any vaccine available for them to get the second dose. We know from our vaccine experts that you shouldn't mix and match vaccines."

The Belfast Telegraph has asked the Department of Health for the number of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines currently in stock in Northern Ireland but has not received a response.

But speaking in the Assembly yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "We do not have enough supplies to vaccinate everyone right now. Supplies will inevitably come in batches. And that means that we have to prioritise.

"In that, we will be guided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"There is no defensible alternative to that.

"In the coming weeks, the primary focus will remain on protecting those members of our community most at risk of serious illness and death from the virus."

In relation to the situation facing district nurses, a spokeswoman from the Department of Health said it is a matter for the individual health trusts.