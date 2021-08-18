Divide between veterans across UK says commissioner Kinahan, after group endorses Troubles amnesty plans

Veterans who served in Northern Ireland are “very much divided” on the Government’s plan for an effective amnesty as part of moves to tackle the legacy of the Troubles, according to former MP Danny Kinahan.

The Veterans’ Commissioner made the comments following a meeting between Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and representatives of the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM).

The NIVM then issued a statement endorsing the Government’s controversial plan to introduce a statute of limitations for Troubles legacy cases, ending prosecutions of ex-security forces members and paramilitaries alike.

The proposal is opposed by all parties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Kinahan told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra he could see a divide between the “voice” of the majority of veterans in Great Britain and those on “this side of the water” in Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “possible” there is a divide between veterans across the country, but added the majority he has spoken to here do not want to see “an outcome that grants an amnesty to terrorists”.

In a statement, NIVM said the statute of limitations combined with an end to legal aid and the funding of legacy cases would stop an “expensive and deeply flawed propaganda offensive”.

“There will be no more show trials, no more legacy inquests costing millions of pounds, no more hugely expensive police enquiries directed at the security forces,” they added.

“With that guarantee in place, we will bring our full strength and influence to bear in support of any proposed legislation.”

Last month Mr Lewis announced plans to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles, describing it as a way to “draw a line” under the conflict.

The plans also include an end to all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

“I was very aware there was a likelihood that is what they (NIVM) were going to say,” said Mr Kinahan.

Danny Kinahan Photo: PA

“Not everyone agrees with what those veterans today have been saying. We have to be aware there were 200,000 mainly from the mainland who served here and that voice is probably more driven by them.

“Everyone still sees it this side of the water in Northern Ireland very raw. They are still sort of living the Troubles and they don’t support the current proposals.”

Sir Jeffrey said he plans to meet with the veterans’ group, adding that he did not believe the majority of former soldiers in Northern Ireland supported the amnesty proposals.

“There were many members of our armed forces and our police who died at the hands of terrorists in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Donaldson.

“Many of those soldiers and police officers served alongside the veterans. In many of those cases no one has been brought to justice.

“When I talk to the family of those soldiers and those police officers, the majority of them I speak to do not want to see the prospect of justice removed.

“They do not want to see an amnesty for terrorists. They want to see and have the opportunity, if the evidence can be found, to bring to justice those responsible for the murder of their loved ones.”

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly called for the Government to abandon its plans to bring forward the legislation, describing them as an “insult to victims”.

“Today British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis met with former British military veterans to discuss amnesty proposals that will directly benefit them, but yet refuses to engage with relatives of those killed by British state,” he said.

"Today's meeting further highlights the one-sided and differential approach adopted by the British government when it comes to addressing its role in the conflict.”

In a statement, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to continuing engagement with a range of stakeholders to find a way forward on legacy issues that focuses on reconciliation, delivers better outcomes for victims, and ends the cycle of investigations that is not working for anyone.”