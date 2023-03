Division and lack of leadership: Inside loyalist and nationalist areas of Belfast ahead of Twelfth

Belfast’s ‘culture’ divisions appear intractable as the annual Orange marches and ‘celebration’ of the Twelfth leave Catholic neighbours anxious about tomorrow

Unionist councillor Dean McCullough at the Tigers Bay bonfire. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Rodney Edwards Sun 11 Jul 2021 at 15:39