Division over plans to bid for city status for Bangor

Bangor in North Down is being put forward to receive city status, despite the application causing division between local councillors and splits within political parties.

At Ards and North Down Council’s full monthly meeting this week, 23 of the chamber’s 40 elected representatives voted in favour of the application, while 12 voted against, one abstained, and four were absent.

The vote reflected the historic Bangor versus Newtownards and peninsula rivalry, with some councillors arguing that if the application was successful it would give further advantages to Bangor.

The last census gave Bangor a population of 61,011, and Newtownards a population of 28,050. Some expect the next census to give Bangor a population close to 80,000. Only Belfast, Derry, Craigavon and Newtownabbey have greater populations than Bangor.

In June the UK government launched a civic honours competition to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year with competitions for city status and Lord Mayor status.

All local authorities across the UK can apply by the deadline of December 8 this year, and there is no set number for awards granted. The application process involves a 19 page questionnaire, and up to 50 photographs of the locale can be submitted.

Alistair Cathcart, DUP councillor for Bangor Central, proposed the council forward the Bangor application.

He said: “Why go for this now? Because the opportunity is now. Ideally we would wait for the Queen’s Parade and waterfront schemes to be delivered, but we don’t choose the timings.

“And we simply don’t know when the next opportunity will arise. It’s been 20 years since the last opportunity, it could be another 20 or 30 years into the future for the next one.”

He added: “I would have concerns if this was going to cost a lot of public money, but it doesn’t.” He said the application was a “free shot” and a “no-brainer.”

Jimmy Menagh, independent councillor for Newtownards, said: “I would not support any part of Ards North Down borough becoming a city. The way to go is together, not for one part to be bigger than the other.”

David Chambers, UUP councillor for Bangor East and Donaghadee, said: “Regardless of whether you are for or against this, it is undeniable this is a very exciting opportunity, and an absolute privilege to have this invitation extended to us. I am not sure why anyone would want to set up obstacles to prevent that from happening.”

He said: “I have heard from some members of the council that Bangor is empty, the Main Street is dead, that there is no business, that nobody goes there, and similar negative comments.

“To that I would say – if you recognise and think that, then as a representative of this council, for the whole borough, you would do everything you can to try and help it get back on its feet.”

He said city status for Bangor would have “wider knock-on benefits for other towns and villages in the borough.”

Stephen McIlveen, DUP alderman for Newtownards, said: “Just because something is bigger, doesn’t mean it is best.”

He added: “Whenever this first came in, I thought it was vaguely ridiculous as a suggestion. The idea of Lisburn being a city is ridiculous, Newry as a city is ridiculous, and if Ballymena were successful I would think that is absolutely ridiculous. It’s one of the reasons I haven’t put forward for Newtownards.” He said the Newtownards Chamber of Commerce was “concerned” about the Bangor application.

Joe Boyle, SDLP councillor for the Ards Peninsula said the application was “embarrassing,” while Angus Carson, UUP councillor for the Ards Peninsula said: “When I first heard about this I asked was an April Fool Day joke.” He said Bangor was “going down the tubes.”

Of all the Newtownards elected representatives, only Alliance Councillors Alan McDowell and Nick Mathison crossed the divide and supported the Bangor application. Councillor Cathcart said comments by Councillors Boyle and Carson were “disgraceful and offensive.”

The granting of city status is generally seen as conferring a considerable commercial boost to an area, with studies showing increased investment, reduced unemployment, international exposure and civic pride.

At present there are five cities in Northern Ireland. The last census showed Belfast as the largest, with a population of 280,138, then Derry at 83,163, Lisburn at 45,370, Newry at 26,967, and Armagh at 14,777. The last census had Bangor at 61,011, and Newtownards at 28,050.

The granting of status for Belfast, Derry and Armagh was historic, while Lisburn and Newry were granted city status as part of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

In that year, Newry promoted itself as a future “city of culture” and an important gateway between Northern Ireland and the Republic, while Lisburn also emphasised it was “strategically important” on the Belfast to Dublin corridor.

Other applications that were not successful that year were Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Ballymena and Craigavon.

Since the 1970s city status, which is only granted by the monarch, have been granted through competitions and are usually held to coincide with jubilee years, the last being the diamond jubilee in 2012.