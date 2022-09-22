Divorces are on the rise in Northern Ireland ‘due to prolonged lockdowns’

Northern Ireland saw a dramatic increase in divorces last year – with 2,040 granted compared to 1,507 in 2020, according to official figures.

Despite last year’s rise, the overall trend since the peak of 2,913 in 2007 is downwards, according to the statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Just before the pandemic in 2019, there were 2,357 divorces granted — 30% fewer than in 2007.

It has been suggested by some that the spike in divorces at the height of the pandemic came about as couples were forced into lockdown together for extended periods.

Stevie Maginn, communications and engagement manager at Relate NI, suggested there are a number of factors behind the downward trend in divorces in Northern Ireland.

These include couples choosing not to marry, instead focusing their efforts on relationship quality and wellbeing.

“A wider point at play here is that Northern Ireland maintains an archaic, drawn-out divorce system which fuels unnecessary animosity and blame and does nothing to encourage amicable relationship ending and positive co-parenting relationships where children are involved, which we know is integral to children’s life chances,” he said.

“Relate NI have been lobbying for the introduction of ‘No Fault Divorce’ legislation, which England and Wales introduced in April 2022.”

Family Law senior associate at Wilson Nesbitt solicitors, Ciara Barlow, has added that this “blame game” approach in Northern Ireland has made it more difficult for couples here to come to a resolution here when ending their relationships than in the rest of the UK, where ‘no fault divorces’ help create more amicable separations.

She added that factors such as the coronavirus pandemic and the post-lockdown mini housing boom did, however, play a part in an increase in queries throughout 2021.

“As the housing market experienced a post-lockdown mini boom, couples felt confident they could sell their property and then part their ways,” she said.

“This is contrary to the 2007-8 housing bubble position where parties were left living together mainly because of the negative equity position on their property,” she added.

“Those parties who could not work through their problems saw an opportunity to perhaps commence the legal process of divorce and resolve the finances whilst the property market remained buoyant,” she added.

“While the latest trend may imply an increase on previous figures, it is entirely feasible this reflects those cases backed-up as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”