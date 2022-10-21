DIY Halloween costumes: How you can save money as we prepare for the spooky season

Dressing as a zombie is one of the easier costumes at Halloween.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix show.

With the cost-of-living crisis hitting our pockets this winter, many of us can’t afford an extravagant Halloween costume.

But fear not: thanks to the help from some local Halloween enthusiasts on social media, the Belfast Telegraph has rounded up tips, tricks and ideas to help you save when sorting your costume.

Here are some ideas for scary, and not-so-scary, must-have outfits.

Barbie

Earlier this year, Margot Robbie broke the internet when photos of her on the set of the new Barbie movie were released.

Everyone was obsessed her bright pink costume and matching bleach-blonde hair.

Some of us have been itching to recreate the look... I mean, who doesn’t want to live their best Barbie life?

Ciara Doyle (20) is planning on dressing as a more traditional Barbie for Halloween.

“I just think it’s an easy costume. I always go as her because I have the blonde hair, so I just wear a bright pink dress and that’s me,” she explained.

Her advice for finding a Halloween costumes is not to worry too much about the details.

“If you just sort of dress like the person, everyone will get the idea. Don’t worry too much about expensive, unnecessary accessories.”

To recreate Margot Robbie’s Barbie look, opt for a pair of bright pink cycling shorts.

If you don’t have any at home, Primark sells some for £4. To complete the look, add a brightly coloured swimsuit over the top.

Elvis

Elvis Presley.

With Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic released earlier this year, the King of Rock’n’Roll is definitely going to be popular.

Elvis’s many iconic looks have inspired multiple Halloween costumes over the years.

Given that the average Elvis costume costs around £50 online, it’s worth making your own.

Perhaps the easiest of Elvis’s looks to recreate is his black leather suit worn during his 1968 Comeback Special.

For Cormac O’Hare (20), borrowing from friends and family is the key to recreating the look on a budget.

“Loads of people have stuff lying around the house and you can just ask them,” he said.

His plan to track down an Elvis-style leather jacket is to borrow from his relatives, saying: “I’m sure I can find one in the house or I can ask my cousins.”

If you fancy yourself as the next Austin Butler then you can recreate the iconic suit by wearing black jeans and a leather jacket.

If you are on the hunt on the high street, you may find a jacket in your local charity shop; alternatively, try this one from eBay.

If you want to style your hair like Elvis too, this Youtube video offers a step-by-step guide.

Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix show.

Wednesday Addams has always been a Halloween win. Every year, dozens of cult costumes appear — but she is set to be even more popular in 2022.

Why? The trailer for Netflix’s new series Wednesday Addams has been viewed more than 11m times and, as fans eagerly await its launch in November, momentum around the character continues to grow.

Fortunately, for those who want to stay in the pop culture loop, this costume is incredibly easy to make yourself.

Rebecca Fields (19) thinks the costume is so popular because of its simplicity.

“It’s just a black dress and a black wig, so it’s easy to do,” she said.

Her best advice when looking for a character to dress up as is “use what you have and then just buy some small accessories”.

“You can get loads of Halloween accessories from B&M and Savers,” she explained.

To dress as Wednesday, you can wear any LBD you have and either put your hair in two plaits or buy a cheap black wig, like this one on Amazon for under £7.

In terms of make-up, you can pair a pale base with gothic black lips, or make your own by mixing black eyeshadow with Vaseline.

Zombie

Dressing as a zombie is one of the easier costumes at Halloween.

It’s a classic — and for good reason. Not only does this costume capture all the blood, guts and gore of Halloween, but it is also instantly recognisable.

The unfortunate problem with dressing as a zombie is that you have to destroy your clothes with fake blood to achieve the correct look.

Josh Watson (23) has a solution to this problem, however.

“I used to wreck my clothes, and it was annoying because sometimes you don’t have old T-shirts or anything you want to wreck,” he said.

“But then I got this washable fake blood from Amazon and it means I can just wash my clothes and they are like normal again.”

If you want to dress as a zombie without sacrificing your clothes, you can wear a T-shirt and jeans and just spray this washable fake blood on top.

After your scary night out, just pop your clothes in the washing machine and they should come out good as new.

If you want to be a zombie and have old clothes you don’t mind destroying, you can make your own fake blood by mixing water and red food colouring.

The mixture will be messy, so if you have a spray bottle, use it to spritz the blood over your clothes.

Scarecrow

Cillian Murphy as the Scarecrow in Batman.

A scarecrow isn’t the most common costume, but it is simple and easily customisable — so it’s a winner to us.

Ella Murphy (18) thinks scarecrows are the perfect group costume.

“It’s so handy because everyone can wear whatever they want. Then do the make-up and get straw hats and everyone knows what you are,” she said.

“As long as your clothes are loose fitting or a bit raggy then people will know what your costume is.”

To dress as a scarecrow you can wear anything. But if you want the more traditional scarecrow costume then you can wear a pair of mom jeans and a loose-fitting shirt.

In terms of make-up, you can follow this easy Youtube tutorial. And if you want to go all-out, this Amazon straw hat will top off the look.