Docklands bomb campaigner given OBE for his work with terror victims

Wayne Gruba (right) is congratulated by Jonathan Ganesh, co-founder of DVA

A campaigner recognised by the Queen for his work with victims of terrorism said he was accepting his OBE "on behalf of all the victims of conflict".

Wayne Gruba, a co-founder of the Docklands Victims' Association, has for the past 23 years supported those affected by violence. He was accompanied at an emotional ceremony in County Hall, Chelmsford, by many of those he has helped.

The DVA was formed in the aftermath of the IRA's London Docklands attack in 1996.

Under his stewardship, the group set up counselling and support services for victims needing help for post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges.

"I feel immensely touched to receive this honour," said Mr Gruba.

"However, I'm accepting this award on behalf of all the victims of conflict and all those other volunteers at the DVA who work tirelessly to help those in need."