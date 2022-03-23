Doctor accused of cover-up fails in bid to keep application completely private

The public is to be allowed to hear parts of the argument against allowing a doctor accused of a ‘cover up’ in the aftermath of a child’s death from being removed from the medical register.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has successfully argued there is a public interest in as much detail as possible relating to an application by Dr Heather Steen being heard outside of private session.

The paediatrician, who is no longer employed by the Belfast Trust, is seeking to be removed from the medical register on the grounds of ill health. If successful, a fitness to practise case examining her actions after the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts would not take place and she would cease to be a doctor.

Claire, who is being referred to throughout the fitness to practise case as Patient A, was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry into mismanagement of fluids in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which examines allegations of misconduct by doctors, originally ruled the application for voluntary erasure by Dr Steen would be heard entirely in private.

It came after Kevin McCartney, acting on behalf of Dr Steen, told the hearing: “You will obviously appreciate as a tribunal the very real concerns that the practitioner has of any details of her confidential health being ventilated in what is a very public arena.”

However, it emerged on Tuesday afternoon that the GMC had made a fresh application for some of the matter to be discussed in public.

The tribunal chair, Sean Ell, said: “Yesterday we granted an application under rule 41 made on behalf of Dr Steen for two preliminary applications that we’re considering to be heard in private in their entirety.

“We considered that given the nature of the applications and the evidential basis from which they were made, it would be difficult to practically separate out matters relating to Dr Steen’s health, in order to switch in between public and private sessions.

“In particular, we were concerned about fettering the approach to submissions and of the risk of inadvertently disclosing Dr Steen’s private medical health matters in the public session. We indicated, however, that it was something we would revisit if needed.”

Hyponatraemia Inquiry chair Justice John O’Hara QC delivered his report in 2018

Mr Ell said an application was made on Tuesday morning by Tom Forster, on behalf of the GMC, in which he said “there were parts of the applications which do not relate to Dr Steen’s health and can safely be discussed without reference to it”.

He said Mr Forster had told the panel it was in the “public interest” for those elements to be discussed in public session.

“Mr McCartney maintained it was Dr Steen’s position that the applications should be heard in private,” continued Mr Ell.

“Having considered your application, the tribunal is persuaded just that it was in the public interest to vary our previous decision slightly, such that GMC submissions not relating to Dr Steen’s health will be heard in public.”

However, he said all submissions made by Mr McCartney on behalf of Dr Steen will continue to be heard in private.

“We have considered the point made by Mr McCartney that it would or could cause potential unfairness to Dr Steen by the public only hearing parts of the GMC’s case and none of Dr Steen’s,” he said.

“However, firstly it is open to Mr McCartney to separate his submissions in the same way you are, if he so wishes. Secondly, it would be clear to the public they are hearing only a very small part of the case in public and the majority of the case is being heard in private given the nature of the issues under consideration.”

Dr Steen is accused of a raft of failings by the GMC relating to her actions after Claire’s death, including an allegation that she “knowingly and dishonestly carried out several actions to conceal the true circumstances” of Claire’s death.

She is further accused of “inappropriately” recommending a brain only post-mortem when a full post-mortem was necessary and that she “failed to refer Patient A’s death to the Coroner, inappropriately completed the medical certificate of cause of death and inaccurately completed the autopsy request form for Patient A”.

The fitness to practise case comes more than four years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” following Claire’s death.