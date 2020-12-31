Doctor charged in PSNI-MI5 operation suspended

A Palestinian doctor charged along with nine others following a joint PSNI-MI5 covert operation into dissident terrorist activity has been suspended by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Dr Issam Hijjawi Bassalat (62), of Telford Road, Edinburgh, is charged with intending to commit or assisting acts of terrorism by attending and addressing a New IRA meeting in Omagh, Co Tyrone on 19 July.

The other accused are husband and wife David and Sharon Jordan; Damien Joseph McLaughlin from Dungannon; Kevin Murphy from Coalisland, Amanda McCabe and Shea Reynolds from Lurgan; and Patrick McDaid, Joseph Barr and Gary Hayden from Londonderry.

McLaughlin and McReynolds are also accused of conspiring to possess Semtex and 100 rounds of ammunition.

All are currently in custody as a result of Operation Arbacia, a surveillance investigation into dissident republican terrorist activity.

Offending allegedly occurred during a series of meetings between February and July 2020.

A defence lawyer for Dr Bassalat told an earlier court hearing his client is a GP based in Scotland who previously chaired the Palestinian Society in Scotland and has addressed the Scottish Parliament.

He said his client had been "pestered" to attend and address a public meeting that he believed had an "exclusively political purpose", while he was in Northern Ireland to obtain a passport for his daughter in Belfast.

He also claimed Bassalat had been "entrapped" by an MI5 agent.

In response to an enquiry the GMC said the defendant is registered as Dr Issam Fayeq Bassalat - which is slightly different to the name on court papers - and "is currently suspended while we carry out a full investigation".

"The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service imposed this temporary measure following an interim hearing on October 26 2020," the GMC said.

"These hearings make independent decisions about whether restrictions are necessary to protect patients or doctors while we assess the evidence."

Bassalat, who has been described as "an evangelist for Palestine", recently mounted a second unsuccessful attempt to be released on bail.