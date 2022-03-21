Doctor Heather Steen seeks to halt fitness to practise case over health concerns

A paediatrician accused of deliberately concealing the circumstances of a patient’s death wants to be removed from the medical register, it has emerged.

A fitness to practise panel has been told Dr Heather Steen is seeking voluntary erasure from the General Medical Council (GMC) register due to medical reasons.

If successful in her application, it would mean Dr Steen would not have to face a fitness to practise hearing to examine a raft of serious allegations about her conduct.

However, the matter is being considered in private by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) after Kevin McCarthy, acting on behalf of Dr Steen, told the hearing: “You will obviously appreciate as a tribunal the very real concerns that the practitioner has of any details of her confidential health being ventilated in what is a very public arena.”

The high-profile case began on Monday morning, with Dr Steen accused of a series of failings by her regulatory body following the death of Claire Roberts, who was nine when she died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.

It comes more than four years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” following Claire’s death.

Claire, who is being referred to throughout the fitness to practise case as Patient A, was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry into mismanagement of fluids in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Allegations against Dr Steen, who is no longer an employee of the Belfast Trust, include that she “knowingly and dishonestly carried out several actions to conceal the true circumstances” of Claire’s death.

The tribunal is also set to consider allegations that Dr Steen “provided inappropriate, incomplete and inaccurate information to Claire’s parents and GP regarding the treatment, diagnosis, clinical management and cause” of her death.

It is also alleged that Dr Steen “inappropriately recommended a brain only post-mortem” be carried out on Claire when “a full post-mortem was necessary”.

The MPTS has also said: “In addition, it is alleged that Dr Steen failed to refer Patient A’s death to the coroner, inappropriately completed the medical certificate of cause of death and inaccurately completed the autopsy request form for Patient A.

“Furthermore, it is alleged that during a review of Patient A’s notes, Dr Steen failed to consult with the necessary colleagues and medical teams and provided a statement and gave evidence to the Coroner’s Inquest into Patient A’s death which omitted key information.”

The chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, Mr Justice John O’Hara, published his findings at an emotionally charged press conference in a Belfast hotel in January 2018.

Claire’s distraught mother, Jennifer Roberts, wept as Mr Justice O’Hara issued a damning assessment of a culture of secrecy within the health service.

He was scathing about the fact that some witnesses that gave evidence during the public hearings "had to have the truth dragged out of them" and also said that "doctors and managers can't simply be relied upon to do the right thing at the right time", urging them to "stop putting their own reputation and interests first".

Referring to Dr Steen, he said her actions after Claire died were “very hard to explain on any other basis than that Dr Steen set out to conceal what she knew about the likely cause of Claire’s death”.

Mr Justice O'Hara also described Claire’s death as “avoidable” and said Dr Steen "failed" in her duty by not reporting her death to the coroner.

Claire’s parents have faced a harrowing fight to uncover the truth about their daughter’s treatment and the subsequent investigation into her death at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A second inquest was ordered following the publication of Mr Justice O’Hara’s excoriating report, with the coroner ruling that an “overdose” of fluids contributed to Claire’s death.