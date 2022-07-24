Doctors fear for refugees’ health because of ‘dire’ accommodation programme in Northern Ireland

Housing, food and trauma are contributing to deepening crisis for asylum seekers

Hotels and food for asylum seekers are not suitable for a pregnant patient. Picture posed by model.

A Sunday Independent investigation has obtained evidence linking inadequate accommodation and poor food with serious physical and mental health issues experienced by asylum seekers.

Medical documents shared by refugees show debilitating health conditions have either been diagnosed or worsened because of the UK Home Office’s “dire” initiative in Northern Ireland.

There are more than 1,800 asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq — including 200 children — staying in bed and breakfasts, accommodation blocks and hotels.

Families and single people have been put up in 14 hotels as a “temporary measure” by Mears, the UK’s biggest refugee landlord which has a £113m contract in Northern Ireland.

But the documents obtained by the Sunday Independent suggest the scheme is affecting their health.

In one letter, a doctor writes about how their pregnant patient is “struggling” to eat the food provided, adding the hotel is “not a good environment for her to live in during her pregnancy”.

Another describes how a patient suffering from anaemia, low iron and anxiety is “finding the current accommodation difficult and finds the food provided hard to eat”.

Another refers to their patient’s history of depression and how “unsettling” he finds it when he is “moved regularly” between accommodation. It is a common theme.

One doctor has been “appalled” by how ill some of his asylum seeker patients are and insists the surge in health-related problems proves the system is not helping those seeking refuge.

Dr Kieran Kelly said the UK government and Stormont has “failed miserably” to help those in need and the situation for refugees in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Derry is now a “humanitarian issue”.

“I have written to Mears 10 times and have yet to receive a response,” he said. “These refugees are told to suck it up and keep going. Their situation is made much worse because of their accommodation and the lack of everything, there is no doubt.”

Dr Kelly, who practises in the Sandy Row area, first noticed there was an issue with the scheme when he met a child with a “significant chest infection”.

“I prescribed an antibiotic which was to be kept in the fridge. I was met with blank stares — the family were unable to store it anywhere because their room did not have a fridge. I was completely taken aback. The child could not take oral [medication], eventually I had to find an antibiotic that could be stored at room temperature,” he said.

Another asylum seeker was passing blood and had lost two-and-a-half stone when he met her.

“Her condition had been going on for months,” said Dr Kelly. “I suspected it was Crohn’s disease because it was very clear a number of the foods in the hotel where she was staying were triggering her.”

She would not eat anything from the menu and asked for other options, but did not get any.

“I wrote a letter to Mears outlining her issues and why I thought there needed to be another solution,” Dr Kelly said.

“She needs a place to prepare food or she could be moved to a permanent accommodation. I have not had a reply.”

Dr Kelly has seen two women who have presented with stomach pain, weight loss and “struggling with the food that is being offered to them”.

“One of those patients has been back in to see me and is still in temporary accommodation. She lost another few pounds since she was in.

“Eventually she will become so unwell, so thin, so under nourished, she is going to go to A&E. There will be loads of questions asked as to why she was allowed to get into this state.”

He has another patient with ongoing weight loss, abdominal pain and an allergy to gluten products “who needs an exclusive diet as bread, pasta and rice all have gluten in them”.

Dr Kelly has diagnosed patients with ulcerative colitis, coeliac disease and asthma, which he said has been “made worse by their environment which is why diet is so important”.

He has seen people with significant eczema problems worsened by their lack of access to care and others suffering anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal thoughts every week.

“They feel that way because of their lack of ability to change their circumstances. They can’t face the idea of waiting, they dread that. If the system worked the way it is meant to, it would be very different.”

Dr Kelly added 95pc of new registrations in his surgery are asylum seekers, with 180 joining since Christmas: “Often they arrive with us after struggling for weeks and months and when they are at the end of their tether.

“We are seeing a lot of people presenting with mental health problems. Every single female of post-puberty age is giving me a story of physical abuse during their journey to Belfast.

”They have been attacked, in some cases have been raped, they have mental trauma and PTSD.

“Children are picking up that their parents don’t have anything, they are picking up the frustration and they need significant help from a social worker. They need help from psychological services. At the minute that is not happening for some of them,” he said.

Dr Kelly said a change in accommodation and the ability to store and prepare food “would make a huge difference” for asylum seekers.

But the grave situation is also “a reflection on us as a society”.

“This is a hidden problem and because it is hidden people have convinced themselves they don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

Without a functioning Stormont, representatives from the Executive office and stakeholders will meet with Home Office officials tomorrow where they are expected to discuss the issues, look at alternative models and call for “practical solutions”.

A Mears spokesman said the company had “no record of correspondence from Dr Kelly but will seek to make contact to discuss his concerns” and insisted it had “assessed hotels prior to using them, to ensure they are of an appropriate standard”.

“All hotels that we have used offer en-suite rooms, with TV and wi-fi access and 24-hour reception,” he added.

He said the safety and welfare “of our service users is of the utmost importance to Mears and we have in place a team of resident welfare managers who are on site at hotels daily”.

“Three meals a day are provided to all services users and the nutritional content is in line with NHS Eatwell guidelines,” the spokesman added. “The NHS is responsible for healthcare provision for asylum seekers.”

The company said it aimed to move asylum seekers to suitable accommodation in the community as soon as possible but there was currently an acute shortage which was being experienced widely in Northern Ireland.

“We are working to procure additional accommodation and we are prioritising moves for those people who have been in hotels for the longest time,” he said.