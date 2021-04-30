Dodds pledges support for hospitality industry after last minute reopening 'chaos'

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has pledged to do what she can to ensure the hospitality industry can reopen safely.

It comes after Hospitality Ulster said “last minute” council inspections of pubs have left the industry in “chaos”.

Under Stormont's phased reopening plan, outdoor hospitality and all non-essential retail are due to resume today after four months of closure.

Licensed and unlicensed premises can serve customers in outdoors settings in groups of six from no more than two householders.

It means publicans and restauranteurs who have outdoor space can resume operating.

However, many bars were yesterday told they could not reopen as their outdoor seating areas do not comply with the regulations set by the Executive.

The confusion among establishments led to bars across Northern Ireland having to alter reopening plans at the last minute.

They now face having to postpone their planned reopening until May 24 when indoor dining and hotels are due to resume trading.

On Thursday evening the Executive Office issued a statement advising there has been “no change” to the definition of indoor and outdoor areas, the same rules that applied last year.

“The definition of ‘enclosed’ and ‘substantially enclosed’ comes from the smoke-free legislation from 2007 and is directly referenced in the regulations,” they said. "This was the same definition that was in place last July. The position remains that the general rule of thumb is that outdoor premises should not be more than 50% enclosed.”

Mrs Dodds told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “I’m told that this is the same regulation as last time. We have asked officials in the Department for Communities and the Executive Office to urgently give clarity to businesses. We need to help businesses as best we can to open up as safely as they can.”

White’s Tavern — Belfast’s oldest pub — wrote that new regulations had been “sprung on them” and that they have been told their outdoor garden won’t be allowed to reopen.

In a post online they added: “Don’t worry, we will open, and we plan to do our best with what we have as we have no intention of letting our loyal customers down after being so excited all week.”

Pedro Donald, who owns the Sunflower bar on Union Street in Belfast city centre, said a Belfast City Council team inspected his premises on Thursday ahead of the commencement of outdoor hospitality.

Mr Donald was informed by the council officials that his outside bar facilities did not currently comply with the anti-smoking legislation.

Colin Neill, chief of Hospitality Ulster, described the situation as “chaos” and said the issue of councils interpreting the regulations more strictly was “across the province”.

“Engagement would have solved all of this. We have taken what should have been a positive first step to return the hospitality industry...this has soured everyone. It is a slap in the face to the industry again,” he said.