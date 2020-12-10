Dog attack on child and pet in Co Armagh park to be probed

The owner of a dog which attacked a child and a family pet in a Co Armagh park became "abusive" when challenged as to why the animal was allowed to run free.

Alliance councillor Peter Lavery said the child was uninjured during the incident in Lurgan Park on Sunday but the family were left badly shaken. It is understood the dog was a Rottweiler.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council confirmed it had received a complaint. An investigation is under way in line with its dog control enforcement policy.

Mr Lavery said the dog was off its lead and ran a long distance as it tried to attack the family's smaller dog before "jumping against" the child.

"The owner of the large dog was unrepentant and became abusive when questioned about the behaviour of their dog," he stated.

"Sadly, attacks from dogs on swans and ducks in Lurgan Park are also not uncommon with park staff having to clean up what remains of the animals. I would say the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and respectful. I would appeal to the minority who aren't, to be a bit more thoughtful. No one wants to see a child or a dog hurt."

A spokesperson for ABC Council said statistics show dog attacks in Lurgan Park are extremely rare but staff will continue to carry out routine patrols.

"Dog owners are reminded that it is an offence to be in charge of a dog that attacks and injures another animal, and those who breach this may end up having control conditions imposed on their dog licence or face prosecution where the maximum penalty on conviction is £1,000."

"To retain control of dogs and to maintain social distancing for all park users, dog owners across the borough are being asked to act responsibly and use a lead to ensure their dog is under control when using the public parks."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that no report was received about the dog attack.