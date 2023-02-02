Dog fouling fines could be more than doubled in Lisburn as enforcement powers transferred to councils

Dog fouling powers to enforce fixed penalty fines have transferred from Stormont to local councils. — © Universal Images Group via Getty

Dog fouling powers to enforce fixed penalty fines have transferred from Stormont to councils — and at least one is planning to more than double the fine.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) want to look at an increase before meeting 10 other councils for a uniform regional roll out.

The current fixed penalty is £80.

While a limit of £200 fine is recommended, dog owners guilty of leaving their pet’s “horrendous” mess on council ground could be set to face new fines that are even higher.

LCCC will look at the potential to hike the fixed penalty fines after new powers of enforcement transferred from the Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to local authorities earlier this year.

The environmental services committee has tasked officials to go beyond the recommended limit before meeting with the 10 other councils for a Northern Ireland roll out of uniform fines.

UUP councillor Tim Mitchell said: “Now with dog fouling every council will be responsible for enforcing the fixed penalties, can we not put it over the limit of £200, even for our own council?

“Dog fouling is a significant problem and the fines should be brought up.

“Anything we can do to put people off letting dogs do what they do, it is horrendous.

“This is especially hard to detect under the cover of darkness during the winter nights.”

DUP councillor Sharon Skillen added: “There needs to be a huge deterrent.

“How many people are we actually going to be fining for dog fouling?

“When I walk where I live it is disgusting the amount of dog mess.

“Everyone walking including children, people in wheelchairs and prams, the amount of mess is ridiculous.”

Council officers will bring forward a report on increasing fines at the next environment committee meeting.