Dog found dead in lake was elderly male bichon type and was not microchipped, says council

A dog found dead in Camlough Lake was an elderly male bichon type and was not microchipped, a council has said.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council launched an animal cruelty probe following the death of the dog, which had been weighted down before being thrown into the lough.

A council spokesperson said: “Following an initial assessment by a vet, the council can indicate that the dog, identified as an elderly male bichon type, was not microchipped.

"A post-mortem has been requested. The Animal Welfare team is liaising with the PSNI and welcome any further information that would help with their enquiries. Please contact the PSNI or the Council’s Animal Welfare department on 028 3751 5800.”

The discovery of the dog's body on Sunday, which was tied up in red Christmas ribbon, sparked widespread outrage among pet lovers.

The dog was placed inside a heavy plant pot and covered in a plastic bag before it was dumped in the water.

Its tiny muzzle had been bound with the ribbon to prevent it from barking.

The grim find was made by an off-duty dog warden who reportedly had been fishing in the lough when they came across the animal's body.

The PSNI has confirmed it is aware of the incident.