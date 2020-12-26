Dog injured after wheelie bin pushed against door of Belfast home and set on fire

Police described the incident as 'sinister and cruel'

Emergency services were called to a house in Brompton Park at 8.30am on Boxing Day. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A dog has sustained burn injuries after a wheelie bin was pushed against the front door of a house in north Belfast and set on fire.

Emergency services were called to a house in Brompton Park at 8.30am.

While there were no people in the house at the time, there was a dog inside which received burn injuries. The dog is now being cared for, police said.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: "The house has been extensively damaged as a result of this incident, while a neighbouring property has also been damaged.

"We believe this sinister and cruel attack was carried out at around 8am, and we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around this time.

"In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who saw a male wearing a dark-coloured hooded top who was observed at the scene of the incident at around 8am.

"This was an early morning attack carried out when many people are off for Christmas, enjoying the festive break, but the perpetrator of this callous attack clearly has no regard for this, the community, the people who live there or their property.

"It is fortunate we are not dealing with more serious consequences today.

"If you have information about this incident call detectives in Musgrave on 101, and quote reference number 496 of 26/12/20."

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/