Dog-killing blue-green algae spotted in two NI counties

Toxic blue-green algae has been spotted in counties Antrim and Derry, the Causeway Coast and Glens Council has said.

The algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It is also toxic to humans.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the council said it had been “made aware that blue-green algae has been spotted within the Borough in the Bann and the Agivey Rivers.”

"It is advised that all contact with water containing these algae is avoided,” the post continued.

“Farmers and pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water.

The advised that anyone who spots the algae should report it to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Last month, pet owners were warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

