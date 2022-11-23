Dog left in critical condition after being shot by air rifle in Co Fermanagh

A dog has been left in a critical condition with three tears to the bowel after being shot by an air rifle in Co Fermanagh earlier this month.

In a social media post, the local PSNI said they are investigating the incident which happened in the Brookeborough area.

A spokesperson said: “Enniskillen Police are appealing for information in relation to a dog which is believed to have been shot by an air rifle in the Brookeborough area in early November.

“This incident has left the dog in critical condition, suffering three perforations to the bowel.

“If you believe you have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting serial number 944 of 18/11/22.”