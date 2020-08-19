Dog owners warned after dangerous jellyfish washed ashore in Co Down

Dog owners in Co Down have been urged to be on their guard while visiting local beaches after swarms of Lion's Mane jellyfish were washed ashore.

The warning was issued yesterday by Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Team following the discovery of hundreds of the species of jellyfish, also known as the giant jellyfish, in Cloughey, on the Ards Peninsula. Along with a video, which appeared to be taken by a member of the public, the coastguard urged visitors to exercise caution if they come across Lion's Mane jellyfish while walking on the beach.

"Anyone finding a lion's mane jellyfish washed up on the beach should also be aware that the tentacles of this species retain their potent sting long after the jellyfish has died, and dead specimens should therefore never be touched under any circumstances," the post said. It has been reported that while a Lion's Mane sting isn't poisonous to humans, it can cause severe allergic reactions in some individuals.

Stings can also cause nausea, headaches and other symptoms.

The post added: "If your dog comes into contact with a Lion's Mane jellyfish, immediate veterinary attention is advised as anaphylactic reactions are not uncommon."

Swarms of Lion's Mane jellyfish were also spotted along the Dublin coastline last weekend.