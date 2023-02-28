Dog poisoning branded ‘barbaric’ as fourth pet dies in Co Tyrone

Councillor says residents have been left ‘very worried’ by the incidents.

Those behind a “barbaric” spate of dog poisoning incidents in Co Tyrone need to “wise up and clear off”, an SDLP councillor has said.

The death of a dog due to suspected poisoning in the Killen area near Coalisland on Sunday has brought the number of pets killed in the area over the last two weeks to four.

Kevin O’Neill, chair of Killen Community Residents Group, said people were frightened to bring their animals outside due to the incidents.

“During the past five weeks there have been many incidents of dogs being poisoned; three at a local forest and one in our close knit community in Killen,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Sadly I had to lift the dog’s remains and return them to their owner, with no physical injuries noted. I did see some distressing concerns in the dog’s mouth which the family confirmed as poison.

“There was also another dog which is believed to have been knocked down less than a three-minute walk away. Both animals where left at the side of the road.

“Local councillors have been fighting hard to stop this dangerous behaviour. Residents have raised concerns and are afraid to leave their homes and put their pets at risk.

“We as a local charity can only do so much and need the support of Council and Roads Service, but our concerns don’t seem to reach any good outcome.”

Mid Ulster District councillor Malachy Quinn called on those responsible for the incidents to call a halt.

“I have been contacted once again about a possible poisoning incident involving a dog,” said the SDLP representative.

“This makes the fourth dog that has been poisoned in the last two weeks and it’s now making local residents very worried.

“We don’t know if these are deliberate attempts to kill dogs or if the people behind this are after foxes, but it doesn’t matter.

“I’ve been in contact with Environmental Health who will be investigating and hopefully those behind this are caught.

“This is illegal, it’s barbaric and those behind it need to stop, wise up and clear off.”

It comes less than two weeks after three dogs died following a suspected poisoning attempt in a forest near Stewartstown, Co Tyrone. It is claimed food dipped in anti-freeze was placed in Drumcraine Forest.