Dog put down after being buried alive in ‘sickening and shocking’ attack

Warning: Picture of injured dog contained in article

Unfortunately the dog found in Ballyarnett Country Park has had to be put down

Police are investigating reports of animal cruelty in Derry after a dog was found partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park.

The incident was reported to police at around 5.00pm on Wednesday March 15, with a member of the public indicating the dog was located approximately 10 feet away from a pathway leading to Cornshell Fields.

The member of the public took the dog to a veterinary practice for treatment. However, the dog was later put down.

Derry-based pet charity Pet FBI Rescue said the dog had been repeatedly beaten with rocks and had further rocks placed on top of it.

"She sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung to name a few of the horrific injuries inflicted,” they said.

“This soul’s suffering was ended an hour ago and she was humanely put to sleep when the vet team determined she was too far gone and she passed away in the arms of our volunteer.

“Someone knows who they are. Please, please contact the PSNI directly or ourselves privately to forward on any information regarding their identities.”

The PSNI said officers had attended the Country Park and conducted checks of the location where the dog was found. CCTV in the area has been checked, with police also speaking with residents and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

"We are aware of the level of concern and anger in relation to this absolutely sickening and shocking act, and we are liaising with Derry City and Strabane District Council," said Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Inspector Ryan Robb.

"Our appeal is to anyone who may have been in the Park yesterday and saw what happened, or anyone who knows who is responsible, to get in touch with us.

"It was also reported yesterday that two men were seen in the area at around the time the dog was found. One of the men is described as being approximately 5'10 tall, well-built and wore a distinctive camouflage hooded top with the hood pulled up.

"The second man is described as being of a similar height, of a slim build with black hair and wore a dark blue tracksuit.

"These men are believed to have left the Park, in the direction of Cornshell Fields. We would ask these men to get in touch with us."

The number to contact police on in relation to this matter is 101, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23. You can submit a report online to us via or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

It comes after animal rescue centres warned earlier this year that they were ‘afraid to lift the phone’ due to a surge in pets being abandoned.

USPCA chief operating officer Colleen Tinnelly warned that the number of animals being rehomed looked set to increase against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are definitely seeing a rise in the number of animals being abandoned, this is one of the busiest years we have had,” she said.

“We are concerned that the number of animals coming into us will increase further as the cost-of-living crisis gets worse and more people struggle to afford to look after their pets.”