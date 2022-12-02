Dog rescued from River Lagan in Belfast

LSAR crews rescue the dog from the water in Belfast

A dog has been rescued after entering the River Lagan in Belfast.

Lagan Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the incident shortly after 9:30pm on Thursday night, close to the Titanic Building on the outskirts of the city centre.

Taking to social media a spokesperson said: “Boat full of smiles on tonight’s callout after we rescued this casualty. She entered the water and unfortunately was unable to self-recover to the Quayside.”

Lagan Search and rescue continued: “She happily jumped onto our lifeboat and got lots of cuddles from the crew. She is now perfectly fine and back with her owners.”

LSAR volunteers provide emergency response for the River Lagan and Belfast Harbour 24 hours a day.