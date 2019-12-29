Dog tied up with red Christmas ribbon and drowned in Co Down lough

A dog has been tied up in red Christmas ribbon before being thrown into a lough in Co Down and left to drown.

The shocking discovery of the dead animal was made on Sunday by an off-duty dog warden during a fishing trip in the Camlough Lake area of Newry.

The little Maltese-type dog was placed inside a heavy plant pot and covered in a plastic bag before it was dumped in the water.

Its muzzle had been bound with the ribbon to prevent it barking.

The death of the dog is being investigated and its remains are to be scanned for a microchip to try to trace the original owner of the dog.

The discovery was met with shock by animal welfare group Pets Lost and Found Co Armagh

A spokesperson said: “A small Maltese type dog has been found by a person fishing in Camlough/Bessbrook area.

“The dog was tied round the muzzle, in a bag with a plant pot attached and drowned.

“All relevant authorities have been notified. Someone knows what evil piece of s**t did this, they will be caught.

“If you know anything, suspect anything please get in touch. If you were near Keggall road or the lake recently and have dash cam footage could you please check it asap.”