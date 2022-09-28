Dogs can smell stress from humans, according to new study by QUB researchers

DOGS can smell stress from human sweat and breath, according to a new study by Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) researchers.

It found that humans produce different smells through our sweat and breath when we are stressed, and dogs can tell this apart from our smell when we are relaxed – even if it is someone they do not know.

The study involved four dogs from Belfast – Treo, Fingal, Soot and Winnie – and 36 people.

Researchers collected samples of sweat and breath from participants before and after they did a difficult maths problem.

They self-reported their stress levels before and after the task and researchers only used samples where the person’s blood pressure and heart rate had increased.

The dogs were taught how to search a scent line-up and alert researchers to the correct sample.

The stress and relaxed samples were then introduced but at this stage the researchers didn’t know if there was an odour difference that dogs could detect.

In every test session, each dog was given one person’s relaxed and stressed samples, taken only four minutes apart.

All of the dogs were able to correctly alert the researchers to each person’s stress sample.

Clara Wilson, a PhD student in the School of Psychology at Queen’s, explained that the findings show that humans produce different smells through our sweat and breath when we are stressed and dogs can tell this apart from our smell when we are relaxed – even if it is someone they do not know.

“The research highlights that dogs do not need visual or audio cues to pick up on human stress,” she said.

“This is the first study of its kind and it provides evidence that dogs can smell stress from breath and sweat alone, which could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs.

“It also helps to shed more light on the human-dog relationship and adds to our understanding of how dogs may interpret and interact with human psychological states.”

Helen Parks is the owner of one of the clever canines involved in the study – two-year-old cocker spaniel Treo - and said that she was both delighted and curious to see her pet take part in the study.

“The study made us more aware of a dog’s ability to use their nose to ‘see’ the world,” she said.

“We believe this study really developed Treo’s ability to sense a change in emotion at home. The study reinforced for us that dogs are highly sensitive and intuitive animals and there is immense value in using what they do best – sniffing!”