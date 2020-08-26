Dogs charity issues warning over lockdown impact on man's best friend

The Dogs Trust predicted that up to 40,000 pets across the UK could be at risk of abandonment as a result of the pandemic

The Dogs Trust fears abandonment could become a major issue after almost a quarter of owners here said their pet had developed at least one new behavioural problem during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Research carried out by the charity looked at the impact the restrictions had on dogs and their owners.

The Dogs Trust, which has a rehoming centre in Ballymena, has issued advice to owners to help them manage their pets' behaviour and is asking them to act now to help the animals adjust to when they return to work.

More than 6,000 owners from across the UK took part in the survey in May.

They were asked about their dog's routine, walks, enrichment and time spent alone during and before lockdown.

It found that 24% of dog owners in Northern Ireland had noticed at least one new behavioural problem in their pet.

Almost a fifth (18%) reported that their dog's routine had changed a lot, including having fewer walks and being less likely to be allowed off-lead.

Owners here were also asked about the occurrence of behaviours in different situations before and during the lockdown period.

The findings showed there was a 9% increase of dogs whining or barking when a household member was busy; a 15% increase of dogs frequently seeking attention from their owner, and a 100% rise in the number of people saying their dog had hidden or moved away when approached.

There was also a 28% increase in reports of dogs being clingy or following people around the house during lockdown.

The charity is concerned that if these behavioural problems aren't identified and treated early on there could be an increase in abandonment, and even euthanasia.

Rachel Casey, director of canine behaviour and research at the charity, said its research showed some "early warning signs" that lockdown was having a negative impact on some dogs' behaviour.

"A big worry for us is what the long-term impact of lockdown will have on dogs' ability to cope when left home alone," she said.

"It is much easier to prevent problems than treat them and we would urge people to visit our website or dog school videos on YouTube for advice and support to help prevent these problem behaviours from developing with their pets.

"We understand that some may not be able to cope with dogs that have developed problem behaviours, and will offer support to those who need to hand over a dog, for whatever reason."

For more information visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/changethetale.