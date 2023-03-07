Dogs seized and man arrested in PSNI probe over potential badger baiting link

A 34-year-old has been arrested in Co Fermanagh in connection with animal cruelty and a possible link to badger baiting.

A number of dogs have been seized by police as part of the probe into wildlife crime which is being carried out under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell said officers across Northern Ireland investigate “fighting offences” like any other crime as he vowed to continue to combat the persecution of animals in rural areas.

“We have arrested one man who is currently assisting officers with our enquiries and our investigation is under way to determine links to badger baiting,” he added.

“As a service, we take all wildlife crimes seriously including badger baiting and unnecessary suffering caused to many animals.

“Police will continue with a robust enforcement of the Animal Welfare and Wildlife legislation where they come upon such matters, and encourage the public to report any activity thought to be suspicious to police on 101."