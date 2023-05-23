Dogs Trust Ballymena issues warm weather advice for dog owners

‘Twenty is Plenty’

Dogs Trust is warning dog owners that “twenty is plenty” when it comes to exercising dogs this summer.

As warmer weather approaches, Dogs Trust Ballymena has issued guidance that exercising dogs in temperatures as mild as 21° can be harmful to them.

While it is common knowledge that extreme weather and heatwaves can be dangerous for dogs, many will be unaware that exercising dogs in early summer temperatures can cause heatstroke.

In some cases, heatstroke can prove fatal.

The symptoms of heatstroke can include panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting, diarrhoea, and collapsing.

Brachycephalic, or “flat-faced”, breeds such as English bulldogs, pugs and French bulldogs are particularly at risk.

English Bulldogs are fourteen times more likely to suffer heat-related illness compared to Labrador Retrievers, according to recent research from the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University.

Over a third of owners of flat-faced dogs have reported that heat regulation is a problem for their pet.

Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director of Dogs Trust, says: “It’s great to see the sun shining; it feels like summer has finally arrived. But while this weather might be great for us, hot weather can cause problems for our canine friends.

“Most of us know not to walk or exercise dogs in extreme weathers, but even temperatures as mild as 21 degrees can cause problems, especially for those dogs with flat-faces or underlying health conditions.”

Dogs Trust has issued the following advice to support dog owners this summer:

Avoid walking or doing activities either indoors or outdoors with your dog at the hottest times of the day, so early morning or later in the evening is often best.

Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog and make sure they have access to fresh water at home at all times.

Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. Try the ‘five-second test’ – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

If you cannot avoid taking your dog out in the car on a hot day, even if travelling a short distance, avoid travelling during the hottest times of the day.

Never leave your dog in a vehicle on a warm day. Not even with the window open.

Use a cooling mat or wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel for your pet to lie on if they wish.

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly from pet-friendly ingredients.

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt - use pet-safe sun cream.

Know the early signs of heatstroke which include panting, difficulty breathing, tiredness, less keen to play, drooling and vomiting, and take immediate action.

Dogs Trust also advises that dogs should never be left alone in cars as even just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal.

On a 22° day, the temperature inside a car could rise by eleven degrees in just ten minutes.

Dogs can’t cool down the same way as humans, so the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.