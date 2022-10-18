Dogs Trust Ballymena offers advice for pet owners ahead of Halloween firework season
Ralph Hewitt
Dogs Trust Ballymena has issued some helpful advice to help protect your canine companion ahead of the firework season.
Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.
Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.
Dogs Trust Ballymena manager Conor O’Kane said having a clear plan this Halloween to help your dog cope with the effects of fireworks is something all owners should consider.
“Dogs will respond to fireworks in different ways, some will want to find a cosy hiding place, whilst others will want reassurance,” he said.
“It is important to recognise the individual needs of your dog, whilst also letting your dog do what makes them feel most comfortable.”
Dogs Trust’s top tips include:
Adapt your routine - To avoid taking your dog out when fireworks have started, gradually change their routine in the weeks leading up to events.
Plan ahead – Ensure you are aware of any local firework displays and make arrangements so your dog is not left alone. Prepare their environment in advance, close curtains, turn on the lights, and turn on the television or some music to help block the outside noise.
Keep your dog safe - Make sure your house and garden are secure.
Enable their preferred response by letting your dog do what they feel most comfortable with. Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new ‘den’. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out. Some dogs may not seem worried, and it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite toys or activities to reduce the likelihood of them becoming anxious.
Seek guidance from your vet - they can help with advice, refer you to a clinical behaviourist, and may also prescribe medication if deemed necessary to help your dog cope.
If you are planning a firework display at home, consider letting your neighbours know well in advance so they can prepare their dogs, limiting your display to 30 minutes or less and opting for quieter, lower decibel fireworks.