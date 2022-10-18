Dogs Trust Ballymena offers advice for pet owners ahead of Halloween firework season

Dogs Trust Ballymena has issued some helpful advice to help protect your canine companion ahead of the firework season.

Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.

Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

Dogs Trust Ballymena manager Conor O’Kane said having a clear plan this Halloween to help your dog cope with the effects of fireworks is something all owners should consider.

“Dogs will respond to fireworks in different ways, some will want to find a cosy hiding place, whilst others will want reassurance,” he said.

“It is important to recognise the individual needs of your dog, whilst also letting your dog do what makes them feel most comfortable.”

Dogs Trust’s top tips include: