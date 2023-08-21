Dogs Trust offering service to ensure pets are taken care of if owner passes away

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena are currently caring for four-year-old Rottweiler Murphy who came into the charity’s care via the Canine Care Card after his owner sadly passed away.

A local animal charity is urging dog owners to think ahead when it comes to making sure their four-legged friend is loved and looked after if something happens to them.

Dogs Trust runs the free Canine Care Card service which means a dog is automatically cared for by them if their owner passes away, moves into a care home or receives a life-changing diagnosis which means they can no longer look after their much-loved canine companion.

Conor O’Kane, manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre, said: “The Canine Care Card gives dog owners peace of mind that their dog will be loved for a lifetime.

“We know that the bond between an owner and their dog is entirely unique and it’s hard to imagine that anyone could love and care for their dog as much as they do. But we promise we will.

“We will look after them either at the centre or in one of our wonderful foster homes and when the time is right, we will find them a new home.”

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena are currently caring for four-year-old Rottweiler Murphy, who came into the charity’s care via the Canine Care Card after his owner sadly passed away.

They described Murphy as a very affectionate gentle giant who loves both human and animal friends and is currently in a foster home. He is blind due to being diabetic so requires a home with adopters who will manage his diabetes and will enjoy lots of snuggles.

Mr O’Kane added: “A Canine Care Card makes things so much easier for owners, their families and their dogs. Dog owners spend their lives caring for and protecting their four-legged friends; having a Canine Care Card means that that can continue, even in difficult circumstances.

“If an owner expresses their wishes by having a Canine Care Card, it removes the uncertainty for owners and families and relieves some of the stress they will be experiencing at an emotional time. Also, all the information we get from the owner helps us make the transition to a new family as stress-free as possible for the dog.

“None of us know what’s around the corner so we would urge all dog owners to think ahead, like Murphy’s owner did, so their dog doesn’t miss out on a minute of the love and care they deserve.”

To find out more about the Canine Care Card contact Supporter Relations Officer Kirsty Mark on 07436 162 209 or Kirsty.mark@dogstrust.org.uk.

If you think you could be the new family Murphy is longing for, please find out more at www.dogstrust.org.uk