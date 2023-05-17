Dogs Trust urges NI dog lovers to offer more pooches temporary homes amid ‘kennel crisis’

Dog lovers in Northern Ireland are being urged to help care for more canines in need by becoming a volunteer foster carer.

The charity Dogs Trust is facing a “kennel crisis”, with a record number of enquiries from people considering handing over their pet.

And with rehoming centres feeling the strain, volunteer foster carers are needed more than ever to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes.

Adam McGahan and furry pal

Foster carers open their homes to dogs on a temporary basis until matched with their forever families, with all costs covered by Dogs Trust in Ballymena, including food, bedding and vet treatment.

One of NI’s 18 foster carers is Nuala Donnelly and her partner, Adam McGahan, from Sydenham, east Belfast, who have been fostering since October 2021.

Nuala said: “It’s one of the best decisions we have ever made, to foster for Dogs Trust.

“To anyone considering fostering I would say it is such a worthwhile thing to do. From a nervous soul to a dog that is full of life and colour, you are giving them comfort in a home environment and a helping hand before they find their forever home, which is so rewarding.

“I can’t imagine not having a dog in my life. And as we don’t own a dog at present, fostering is a perfect way to help lots of dogs.”

All foster carers must be aged 18 years or over and either have their own garden or access to an outside space. Foster dogs cannot live in homes with cats or with children under 10 years of age.

Find out more at dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/fostering