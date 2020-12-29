Doing swimmingly: Sanctuary allays fears over 'injured' seal

Northern Ireland's only seal sanctuary has moved to reassure members of the public after a suspected injured seal was spotted in the waters around south Belfast.

Belfast schoolboy Jack Parr (8) was among those who saw the seal in the River Lagan over recent days and believed it was nursing an injury.

"My son and I were out walking on Monday morning when we spotted the seal just at the area around Edenderry car park and Shaws Bridge," Jack's dad Steve said yesterday.

"It looked to be in a pretty bad way and had a very visible red patch on its back.

"One person who stopped when we were there said he had heard reports that the seal had been shot further up the river.

"Another passer-by said they hadn't seen the seal for a few days but that it had been appearing and just putting its head above the water."

A spokesman for the Exploris Aquarium seal rescue team, which cares for between 20 to 40 seals every year, said it was aware of reports of a seal in the area but confirmed no injuries.

"It's similar to a seal that was around last year and may even be the same one. It has been checked out after we received several videos and it's in fact rust on its back from possibly leaning against something - so not blood or a fresh injury."