DoJ closes north Belfast interface gates near contentious bonfire until Twelfth celebrations are over

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has closed interface gates near a contentious bonfire in north Belfast after petrol bombs were thrown towards the pyre on Thursday.

The gates at Duncairn Gardens, which separate the nationalist New Lodge and loyalist Tigers Bay areas, were closed at 4pm on Friday and will reopen on July 13.

The decision was made following advice from the PSNI, but before correspondence was received from bonfire builders in the area.

Bonfire builders behind the Adam Street pyre sent a letter to the DoJ on Friday requesting the closure of interface gates at Tigers Bay over fears someone could be killed.

The group, who are represented by Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy, said they have taken the step due to the risk of life posed by “ongoing nationalist attacks on the community”.

Bonfire builders in the area also warned of a threat to life last year.

In the letter, they made reference to a petrol bomb attack at the Adam Street bonfire site on Thursday evening.

The PSNI confirmed a number of young people gathered in the area before 5pm and threw “petrol bombs and bricks” at the site.

The group described it as an attack on cultural expression from an “intolerant and hostile” nationalist community.

The Tigers Bay Cultural Group therefore requested that the interface gates be closed immediately until after the July 11 bonfire.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin had earlier appealed to everyone in the nationalist New Lodge estate to stay away from interface areas in the coming days.

“We don’t need tensions increased further and residents really nervous after yesterday’s events,” she tweeted. “Anyone using petrol bombs must accept responsibility for their actions which is dangerous and wrong.”

It was only by “sheer luck”, Mr Bryson said in the letter to the department, that someone was not seriously injured on Thursday evening given that a child was “splashed in petrol and could easily have been set alight”.

He believed that the decision should not be regarded as “significant or controversial” as it was being requested by the residents on that side of the divide.

Mr Bryson did however recognise that the nationalist community and representatives may not agree with the gates being closed on their side but felt they should support “reasonable steps to protect life”.

The DoJ said it has responsibility for a number of interface security gates along Duncairn Gardens in north Belfast.

They operate to restrict movement in an interface area to preserve the peace and maintain order.

A spokesperson said: “The gates typically open at 7am and close at 6pm each weekday.

“Earlier today, and in advance of any correspondence seeking such action, the Department issued instructions for the gates to be closed at the earlier time of 4pm.

"This was an operational decision by DoJ, informed by police advice.

“The Duncairn Garden pedestrian access gates will resume the normal opening regime on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

"As has been the pattern over recent years, the gates do not normally open over the July 12 holiday period.”